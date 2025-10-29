Brad Wilson Honored with Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism AwardOct23

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Brad Wilson Honored with Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism Award

Idaho Travel Council grantees recognized with Tourism Marketing Awards





BOISE, Idaho – Oct. 24, 2025 –Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke presented Brad Wilson, General Manager of Bogus Basin in Boise, ID, the prestigious Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism Award at an evening reception during the Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism in Idaho Falls this week.

The ceremony also recognized outstanding tourism marketing efforts across the state, including Visit Boise receiving the “Best Campaign Over $50,000” award, Southeast Idaho High Country earning “Best Campaign Less than $50,000”, and the Southwest Idaho Travel Association being honored with the “Judges’ Choice” Award.

“The Idaho Travel Council Tourism Marketing Awards help recognize the successes of our grantees and the great work they produce to promote the state as a tourism destination,” said Jeremy Chase, Idaho Department of Commerce Tourism & Marketing Administrator.

A Boise resident, Brad Wilson became Bogus Basin’s seventh general manager in 2015. Under his leadership, annual visits have surged from 172,000 to more than 600,000, establishing the nonprofit ski area as a thriving year-round destination for recreation and education for Idaho families and visitors.

Wilson had ushered Bogus Basin through a period of transformative growth, reinvesting nearly $70 million into projects that strengthen Bogus Basin’s mission of accessible, affordable mountain recreation and education. These include expanded summer operations, installing Idaho’s second-largest snowmaking system, three new chairlifts, and other major improvements that have elevated the guest experience. Increased employment numbers have positively contributed to Idaho’s economy, while expanded environmental education and youth outreach programs are engaging thousands of Idaho students each year and fostering a lifelong appreciation for the state’s natural resources.

“Brad’s exemplary leadership and dedication to Idaho’s recreation and tourism industry have left an enduring mark on our state,” said Governor Brad Little. “Through his vision, Bogus Basin has become a model for sustainable, year-round recreation and education, benefiting Idaho families, visitors, and communities alike. This award recognizes his outstanding contributions, commitment to excellence, and lasting impact on the vitality of Idaho’s outdoor economy.”

Beyond Bogus Basin, Wilson has held leadership roles at resorts nationwide and served as past president of both the Idaho Ski Areas Association and Visit Boise boards. He currently represents the industry nationally as a member of the National Ski Areas Association Board of Directors, helping elevate Idaho’s visibility within the national recreation community.

A lifelong outdoor enthusiast, Wilson spends his free time skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and exploring Idaho’s public lands. His career reflects a deep commitment to preserving Idaho’s outdoor traditions and ensuring that future generations can enjoy the landscapes and experiences that make Idaho special.

Images from the reception and awards ceremony at the Museum of Idaho are available HERE.

Tourism is Idaho's third largest industry and Visit Idaho is committed to growing Idaho's economy through targeted, impactful promotions.

The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) is the premier annual gathering of tourism professionals, destination marketing organizations, and community leaders in Idaho.

