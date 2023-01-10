Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Announces New Office in Sydney, Australia
Global Brand Management Company Adds Location as Part of its South Pacific Region Expansion
We are looking to expand our efforts in the South Pacific Rim Region.””BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International now has an office in Sydney, Australia.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Glen Jarvis, our new Executive Vice President, will oversee our Sydney location as he works with sports nutrition, health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to export their products to the U.S.,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The South Pacific Rim is our major expansion plan in 2023.”
Gould said Jarvis comes to NPI with decades of experience in the sports nutrition and health and wellness sectors.
Jarvis has served as head of national sales and marketing for Advanced Sports Nutrition and more recently co-founded LiveLean Pro, a fat loss system that uses nanotechnology to maximize the body’s ability to absorb nutrients when taking dietary supplements.
Although Jarvis is working on expanding NPI’s presence in the South Pacific Rim Region, the company has already helped clients in Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union break into the American consumer market.
“I developed the “Evolution of Distribution” system to streamline the product launch process for companies with great products but limited staff,” Gould said. “NPI imports, distributes, and promotes products to some of the most sought-after retailers in the United States.
“Under NPI’s control, we offer our clients a veteran sales team, marketing services, and operational expertise,” he added. “In essence, we become the national headquarters in the U.S. for our overseas clients.
“InHealth Media, our sister company, provides the pull to get the products off the shelves by utilizing major media platforms, such as national TV tagging campaigns, social media, and high-impact public relations,” Gould said. “The IHM team has the knowledge and expertise necessary to build brand awareness in a cost-effective and timely manner.
“In essence, the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform provides the total solution of sales and marketing,” he added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
