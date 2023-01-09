Canadian Hockey League partners with FanReach to relaunch CHL TV
The FanReach platform allows the CHL to offer fans access to 2,000+ live and archived gamesBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the relaunch of its streaming service CHL TV in partnership with FanReach, the industry’s leading enterprise-class mobile sports platform provider. The new app, available now on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and web and mobile web-enabled devices, provides live and on-demand streaming of over 2,000 CHL games during the 2022-23 season.
"The CHL is thrilled to partner with FanReach," says John McCauley, CHL Vice-President of Marketing and Media. "Their innovative platform provides our fans with an enhanced digital experience that includes live streaming our games alongside other great content. We wanted a partner who could not only deliver a reliable platform but one who lives and breathes sports - who understands the industry's intricacies. When you want that kind of partner, FanReach is a clear choice.”
In partnership with industry leaders, FanReach for Media offers an end-to-end OTT streaming platform that puts games in the hands of its fans no matter where or how they are watching. In addition, the sophisticated analytics of the platform delivers first-party data back into the clients' hands.
“We built an enterprise-class platform for leagues to enable the direct-to-consumer strategy. FanReach for Media is an integrated, scalable, and affordable solution that can only come from a platform,” explains Gabriel Smallman, FanReach President. “We and the CHL are proud to deliver more than 2,000 live games for 60 teams across six platforms in multiple languages. This is an incredible win for our clients and fans.”
Fans can access CHL TV through the CHL App on iOS and Android devices or on their connected TV via Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, or watch.chl.ca on desktop and mobile.
The CHL mobile streaming service launch is the second for the progressive FanReach company, which recently launched the service for the BareKnuckle Fighting Championship.
You can learn more about FanReach and its multi-platform solution at fanreach.io.
