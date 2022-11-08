Dickies Arena brings new mobile experiences to fans with FanReach partnership
FanReach, the sports industry’s leading sports platform, secures a three-year contract with Dickies Arena to provide mobile fan experiencesBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dickies Arena has selected FanReach, an enterprise-class fan engagement platform, to build a new mobile experience for guests of the arena. This partnership will give venue goers a more personalized experience, including ticketing, parking information, event schedules, and more. “We are thrilled to work with FanReach on revamping our mobile app by presenting fresh new app design elements along with a more seamless guest experience,” says Mika Ryan, premium seating manager, Dickies Arena. “Our goal is to use the app to elevate the experience, improve our client engagement, and simplify the buyer and ticket management journey. FanReach will help us make that possible, and we look forward to sharing these improvements with our premium clients.”
This partnership provides the arenas with an enterprise-level ticketing and marketing platform that allows them to better connect with their fans. With FanReach, the arena can sell tickets directly through the app, send automated event reminders/promotions, and collect valuable customer data for future marketing efforts.
“We selected FanReach to partner to develop our new app for Dickies Arena as a result of their reputation for a stable platform with an exemplary notification system to assist in reaching premium clients about ticket offers, news, and updates, ” states Andrew Schmidt, senior technology manager of Dickies Arena. This was a great addition to our package and allowed us to build upon our existing partnership with Ticketmaster for ticketing. FanReach’s tremendous connection and understanding of the TM infrastructure and SSO was the most critical aspect of the selection. Ticketing is the lifeblood of the arena and an absolute necessity to make the premium experience as simple and efficient for our Premium Guests as well as their friends and family who attend events on their account.”
This partnership stands to improve the experience for guests of the venue by providing a single point of access for all event needs and improving the experience from the onset.
“Managing a venue comes with a special set of requirements and FanReach is pleased to partner with Dickies Arena to provide them with a solution to support their efforts to create a unique experience for their guests,” says Gregg Reynolds, chief revenue officer at FanReach. “At FanReach, we strive to create a partnership that goes beyond the vendor relationship and we are committed to providing Dickies Arena guests with a seamless and reliable experience from
every aspect, from ticketing to mobile ordering in premium areas and more - all while providing advanced analytics for the Dickies Arena team to make better business decisions.”
FanReach’s enterprise-class sports platform includes a completely integrated solution, full implementation services, and a single point of contact for front-line support for leagues, teams, and venues.
You can learn more about FanReach and its multi-platform solution at fanreach.io. The Dickies Arena app will soon be available for Apple and Android devices and can be downloaded through your device’s app stores.
ABOUT FANREACH
With a deep-seated 14+ year history in sports mobile application development and rooted in customer service, FanReach is dedicated to the success of its partners by delivering an enterprise-class mobile sports platform that brings to life the most advanced audience segmentation, business intelligence, and personalization technology to acquire, engage and monetize fans.
Gregg Reynolds
FanReach
info@fanreach.io