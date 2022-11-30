FanReach names Jenna Gales, Vice President Performance Marketing and Data Strategy
Gales to lead Performance Marketing Initiatives for ClientsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FanReach announces the addition of Jenna Gales to their growing leadership team. Gales joins the enterprise-class fan engagement platform, as the VP of Performance Marketing and Data Strategy. Gales’s 10-year tenure in spectator sports and digital marketing expertise will help the company provide additional services to its growing list of clients.
The platform company has been designing mobile applications for teams, leagues, and venues for 15 years and recently added OTT direct-to-consumer streaming services to its robust portfolio of services. The company has made its mark in the industry by providing exceptional customer service, advanced actionable analytics, combined with rock solid platform stability. Gales’s role positions FanReach to be an extension of its client’s marketing teams - enhancing the company’s white-glove promise.
“We were noticing a consistent theme among our clients. While our platform offers a complete set of marketing tools to run, analyze and refine marketing campaigns, many of our clients are looking for backup to implement strategic initiatives. We wanted to close that gap for our clients by providing access to an expert that could help them deliver smarter campaigns.” shares FanReach CEO, Gabriel Smallman. “Having worked with Jenna while she was at the Washington Commanders, I knew her talent would lend itself perfectly to this role. She’s experienced, sharp, and asks the tough questions that get the best results. We are thrilled to have one of the top women executives in the industry join our team.”
Gales will lead up the Performance Marketing team for the company. Clients will have access to her more than a decade of industry experience - she held roles with the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Commanders - and her experience with e-commerce, digital marketing, marketing automation, and lead generation to help deliver business results for all stakeholders. Gales will lean into her background in business intelligence and analysis to support clients with custom reporting, audience generation, and campaign management.
“FanReach is a customer-centric company uniquely positioned to build the direct-to-consumer relationship for sports and entertainment companies with its next-generation technology platform. Gabriel and his team are an incredible group, and I couldn’t be more proud to be on this journey. I’m honored to have the opportunity to empower teams to answer the big questions and deliver thoughtful campaigns to realize their goals” Gales said.
FanReach’s enterprise-class sports platform includes a completely integrated solution, full implementation services, and a single point of contact for front-line support for leagues, teams, and venues. You can learn more about FanReach and its multi-platform solution at fanreach.io.
ABOUT FANREACH
FanReach has 15 years of experience creating fan experiences across various leagues and platforms. The FanReach platform reaches fans on Apps, Web and CTV and delivers enterprise-class stability combined with the most advanced audience segmentation, business intelligence, and personalization technology to acquire, engage and monetize fans.
# # #
Gregg Reynolds
FanReach
info@fanreach.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn