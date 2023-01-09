Global Mentorship Initiative Partners with Ukrainian University Organizations to Mentor Displaced Ukrainian Students
Partnering with UGS and UGU brings this critical skill set to Ukrainian scholars at a time when they need it most.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukraine Global Scholars (UGS) and Ukrainian Global University (UGU) have joined Global Mentorship Initiative in a partnership to provide professional career mentorship to displaced Ukrainian college students. Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) is a non-profit that connects graduating college students from underserved communities to careers through structured, short-term mentorship. Since launching in 2020, GMI has supported over 2,500 students in 92 countries, including 8 refugee camps. 76% of GMI program graduates land a job within six months of graduating.
GMI leverages digital resources to reach students globally who wouldn’t otherwise have access to quality soft skills development and one-to-one career mentorship.
“UGS and UGU share GMI’s vision of an interconnected world, where companies and non-profits work together to create a more equitable future,” says Jon Browning, CEO and GMI Founder. “With their focus on overcoming the devastating consequences of war and rebuilding a stronger Ukraine, this partnership is a great opportunity to amplify our shared social impact.”
Ukraine Global Scholars (UGS) is a non-profit organization that helps talented Ukrainian high school students from modest backgrounds get admitted to the world’s best boarding schools and colleges on full scholarships, find internships and jobs in Ukraine, and set up independent ventures. In exchange, students commit to return to Ukraine within five years upon graduating from college for at least five years to rebuild the country.
Ukrainian Global University (UGU) is a global network that brings together the world's best educational institutions. This non-profit initiative aims to connect Ukrainian students, fellows, scientists, and tutors with worldwide educational institutions, newly offered scholarships, fellowships, and postdoc programs. The platform ensures that displaced students, scholars, and fellows are not abandoned.
The GMI mentorship program follows a comprehensive, 14-week mentorship curriculum developed by a team of educators and business leaders and proctored via a network of over 2,000 seasoned professionals from across the globe who volunteer as GMI mentors.
