Hub Culture Announces Key Partners for 2023 Davos Leadership Campus at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
This year’s WEF theme is all about collaboration and syncs deeply with Hub Culture’s mission. This marks our 16th year in Davos helping partners engage stakeholders everywhere around the world.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global leaders return to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 Annual Meeting, Hub Culture will be back with its Hub Culture Leadership Campus from January 14 to 20.
— Stan Stalnaker, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Hub Culture
Hub Culture Davos Pavilion will be the epicenter of connections, offering a full range of knowledge and concierge services. The iconic ICEhouse, a collaboration with McDonough Innovation and SABIC, will return as a space for Innovation for the Circular Economy. The TechLodge will continue as a space to explore the evolving relationship between humanity and technology. Nearby, the Hub Culture Terrace and the new Chalet offer elegant private meeting spaces while the Studio provides a high visibility center for stories and conversations with key WEF stakeholders for digital global audiences.
The 2023 ICEhouse partners are SABIC, McDonough Innovation, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Guggenheim Investments, Handshake, the New York Times, Imperial College Business School and Supercool Mobility Centers.
The 2023 TechLodge partners are Mastercard and Polygon, with contributing support from Lugano’s Plan B and Arkive.
The 2023 Pavilion partners include Dell Technologies, Ahura.ai, Toyota and Edelman, and the 2023 Studio partners include (RED), YPO and BCG.
Together, these partners power the 2023 Hub Culture Leadership Campus.
“This year’s WEF theme is all about collaboration and syncs deeply with Hub Culture’s mission,” said Stan Stalnaker, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Hub Culture. “When we started Hub 20 years ago, we envisioned hubs bringing people together both physically and virtually to exchange ideas, collaborate and elevate the world’s collective consciousness. This marks our 14th set of Davos pavilions and 16th year in Davos to help partners engage stakeholders everywhere around the world, bringing important Davos discussions to them via livestream, our social platforms and Hubculture.com.
Key Hub Culture themes for 2023 include conversations on the role of nature and biodiversity in the boardroom, how social impact can be enhanced through decentralization and Web3, the evolution of Zeke.ai in the era of ChatGPT, the circular carbon economy, the growth of carbon and oxygen-related assets in the Ven digital asset economy, prototyping a purpose driven city with tools like electric mobility and credential communities, and shaping ecosystems through venture investment. Dozens of partner led conversations on numerous topics broadly cover nature and climate, new materials, infrastructure, financial services, web3, arts and culture, impact commitments and much more. Selected conversations will be available in real time via youtube.com/hubculture and via hublive.tv throughout the week with special episodes of the Hub Culture Chronicles podcast on major platforms.
Hub Culture offers partners high-impact resources during global thought leadership and culture summits, with private workspaces in prime locations, social media content creation and amplification, and exclusive concierge and hospitality services. Upcoming Hubs in Los Angeles, London, Cannes, Aspen, Miami, Dubai and other places are planned for 2023.
— END —
MORE ABOUT HUB CULTURE:
Celebrating 20 years in 2022, Hub Culture is a pioneering technology ecosystem network focused on building the frameworks for the first virtual state, with a mission to enhance collective consciousness. The ecosystem includes five major pillars of activity: physical and digital collaboration hubs, digital assets, metaverse, governance and digital identity services. As the world’s longest continually running online social network, Hub Culture provides members both tools and opportunities to support self-actualization. Ven, Ven Oxygen, and Ven Carbon tie support of nature to the economic fabric of the community, while diverse Ultra Digital Assets offer new ways for marketplaces to interact in the interest of the community. Governance solutions like Propel and Coalition are supported by Zeke, a system-wide artificial intelligence. Members navigate these tools with user-owned data managed through HubID, their unique digital identity. Over 70,000 guests in 60 Hubs have helped members create value in dozens of cities, with hundreds more online hubs enabling real time collaboration between members. Learn more at www.HubCulture.com.
Grace Wong-Folliet
grace.wong-folliet@hubculture.com
Jen McClellan
jen.mcclellan@hubculture.com
