Hub Culture Partners with Hedera and Other Climate Leaders to Open COP27 Climate Pavilion
Open from 5-15 November at the Park Regency Sharm El-Sheikh
Since COP15, Hub Culture has hosted over 60 Pavilions globally to connect COP delegates, business leaders, civil society and the general public around key climate and sustainability topics.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As world leaders gather at COP27 in Egypt, Hub Culture is partnering with climate leaders and innovators to present the Hub Culture Climate Pavilion with Hedera from 5 to 15 November 2022.
— Stan Stalnaker, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer
Based at the Park Regency Sharm El-Sheik Resort, Hub Culture’s Climate Pavilion will convene stakeholders from multiple sectors for a forward-looking series of discussions around vital COP27 themes. Partners confirmed to date include: Hedera, UN Global Compact Brazil + Ambipar, S&P Global, FAIRR (a Coller Initiative), Filecoin Green, Future of Cities, Female Quotient, McDonough Innovation, Bermuda Business Development Agency, Enigma, Leaders on Purpose, and Imperial College Business School Leonardo Centre.
CLIMATE PAVILION TO HOST ENGAGING CONVERSATIONS ON VITAL SUSTAINABILITY TOPICS
Alongside the U.N.'s climate summit, Hub Culture and its partners will host dozens of conversations on climate and sustainability-related topics and innovation, including:
- Web3 for climate
- Climate risk
- Climate finance
- Regenerative finance
- Animal welfare
- Big data for climate
- Urbanization
- Regenerative placemaking
- Refugee solutions
- Water
- Women & Equality
- Rainforests
- Biodiversity
- Ven, Vo2 and Ven Carbon
HIGHLIGHTS OF KEY MOMENTS OPEN TO MEDIA:
Request an invitation to any of the following events by email: grace.wong-folliet@hubculture.com
Sunday, 6 November, 18:30 – 20:00
OPENING RECEPTION — Meet climate leaders and innovators from Hub Culture and our partner companies to kick off COP27.
Tuesday, 8 November, 15:00 – 20:30
GLOBAL IMPACT SERIES — a series of action-inspiring discussions to address urban living and building, equity, and sustainability issues co-hosted by Future of Cities and Hub Culture. Speakers include renowned changemakers and visionaries sparking innovation in urban living and development, social action, climate technology, and food systems. RSVP by emailing cchammas@focities.com
For more details CLICK HERE
Friday, 11 November, 18:30 – 19:30
CLIMATE RISK FINANCE Cocktail hosted the Bermuda Business Development Agency.
Monday, 14 November, 08:00 – 18:00
BUSINESS AND CLIMATE FINANCE DAY hosted by United Nations Global Compact Brasil and Ambipar.
For more details on Hub Culture's Climate Pavilion programming, visit the Sharm El-Sheikh hub on Hubculture.com!
“Since COP15 in 2009, Hub Culture has hosted over 60 Pavilions and spaces around the world to connect and engage COP delegates, business leaders, civil society and the general public around key climate and sustainability topics. We’re pleased to provide our partners with unique, dedicated spaces to collaborate and host events — from intimate bilateral meetings to large-scale, impactful receptions,” said Stan Stalnaker, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Hub Culture. “We offer partners high impact brand visibility during the global climate summits, private workspaces in prime locations, social media content creation and amplification, and exclusive concierge and hospitality services.”
Partners of Hub Culture’s COP27 Climate Pavilion will also enjoy special access to exclusive events, including: networking cocktails and roundtable discussions, special access to a late night soirée and DJ set at Buddha-bar with a focus on the climate community, and a small group curated experience to Luxor and Aswan on the Nile, beginning at the pyramids in Cairo.
About Hub Culture:
Celebrating 20 years in 2022, Hub Culture is a pioneering technology ecosystem network focused on building the frameworks for the first virtual state, with a mission to enhance collective consciousness. The ecosystem includes five major pillars of activity: physical and digital collaboration hubs, digital assets, metaverse, governance and digital identity services. As the world’s longest continually running social network, Hub Culture provides members both tools and opportunities to support self-actualization. Ven, Ven Oxygen, and Ven Carbon, coming in November 2022, tie support of nature to the economic fabric of the community, while diverse Ultra Digital Assets offer new ways for marketplaces to interact in the interest of the community. Governance solutions like Propel and Coalition are supported by Zeke, a system-wide artificial intelligence. Members navigate these tools with user-owned data managed through HubID, their unique digital identity. Over 70,000 guests in 60 Hubs have helped members create value in dozens of cities, with hundreds more online hubs enabling real time collaboration between members. Learn more at www.HubCulture.com.
Grace Wong-Folliet
Hub Culture
grace.wong-folliet@hubculture.com