Hub Culture Launches Proof of Oxygen, a Novel Blockchain-Based Incentive System for Protecting the Planet
Hub Culture is launching Proof of Oxygen, a new global credit gifting system powered by Ven Oxygen (Vo2), designed to reward those who protect the environment.
Ven Oxygen will provide everyone, from governments to individuals, incentive to protect Earth’s natural resources, while rewarding our planet for producing the oxygen which is vital to our survival.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As climate negotiations concluded at COP26, Hub Culture announced the launch of Proof of Oxygen, a novel global credit gifting system powered by Ven Oxygen (Vo2) designed to reward those who protect the environment. Open source and distributed, Vo2 is a new component of Hub Culture’s carbon-based Ven financial ecosystem and is tied to the natural production of oxygen. Vo2 will begin entering the global financial system during the fall of 2021.
— Stan Stalnaker
“Ven Oxygen (Vo2) will provide everyone, from governments to individuals, incentive to protect Earth’s natural resources, while rewarding our planet for producing the oxygen which is vital to our survival. Generated by the protection of nature, Vo2 will create whole new economies of protection of the planet,” said Stan Stalnaker, Founder of Hub Culture.
A DECENTRALIZED ASSET STAKING SYSTEM TIED TO THE PRODUCTION OF OXYGEN:
This new decentralized asset staking system allows the Ven community to play a role in the network as Vo2 creators. Approved Ven Validators generate Oxygen (Vo2) through the Proof of Oxygen consensus mechanism.
Anyone can create and “stake” an Oxygen Production Zone (OPZ) by pledging the protection of that zone using a shared mapping protocol. Zeke.ai, Hub Culture’s artificial intelligence system, calculates the tonnage of oxygen emissions (O2t) produced by trees, plants, and forests that are staked to the system.
Staking occurs by assigning a smart contract for environmental protection tied to geofenced land or forest reserves, which the A.I calculates according to an oxygen emission and carbon sequestration formula. Natural habitats which produce more oxygen, such as old-growth forests, receive a higher algorithmic reward of Vo2. The more oxygen staked to the network, the more Vo2 is issued to the stakeholder, and this issuance (melt) occurs throughout the lifetime of staking. If the property stake is withdrawn or destroyed, the melt ends.
Hub Culture will invite governments and large landowners to become the first staking partners. Individuals can also apply for staking authority or participate by buying and holding Ven Oxygen.
To begin staking, please contact Vo2@HubCulture.com or visit Ven.vc/earn online.
