Glen Johnson joins Crowe & Dunlevy

Glen D. Johnson, Jr.

Former chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education joins firm

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma's former chancellor of higher education, Glen D. Johnson, Jr., has joined Crowe & Dunlevy as a director in the firm’s Oklahoma City office.

Johnson served as chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education from 2007 to 2021 where he led a state system of 25 state colleges and universities and 10 constituent agencies. The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education named him Chancellor Emeritus in September 2021. Prior to that, he served as president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant from 1997 to 2006. In 1996-1997, he served as director of public policy at the University of Oklahoma and as an adjunct professor of law at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. From 1982 to 1996 Johnson served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and was elected speaker of the House in 1990, making him the youngest sitting speaker in the nation at that time.

“Glen brings a unique blend of legal, governmental, education, and administrative experience to our firm,” said Roger A. Stong, Crowe & Dunlevy president and CEO. “He will be a great asset to our Administrative and Regulatory Practice Group with his practice focusing on administrative law and education law. His extensive expertise will also benefit our clients that need assistance with governmental and legislative issues at the state and federal levels.”

Johnson graduated with honors from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in political science and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He holds a juris doctorate degree from the OU College of Law and in 2009, he received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Oklahoma City University.

He was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2006, the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges Hall of Fame in 2021 and has been named a Life Fellow of The Fellows of the American Bar Foundation. He served on the National Board of Directors of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, is a past president of the NCAA Lone Star Conference and a member of the NCAA’s National President’s Council for Division II.

In 2019, Johnson was selected by the State Higher Education Executive Officers for the Exceptional Leader Award, recognizing the outstanding Chancellor/System Head in the nation. In 2020, he received Leadership Oklahoma’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2021, he was selected by the Oklahoma Academy for its Key Contributor Award.

