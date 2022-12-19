J. Christopher Davis Named to National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Photo of Chris Davis

J. Christopher Davis

Crowe & Dunlevy Logo

Crowe & Dunlevy attorney joins NADN; America’s foremost professional organization for experienced mediators and arbitrators.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy attorney J. Christopher Davis has been inducted into the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN).

NADN is America’s foremost professional organization for experienced mediators and arbitrators practicing in the field of civil & commercial conflict resolution. Membership is by invitation only and requires a minimum of 200 successful mediations.

“This is a tremendous honor for Chris,” said Roger A. Stong, Crowe & Dunlevy’s president and CEO. “Chris has been very active in alternative dispute resolution, in addition to his trial practice, and well-deserves this recognition.”

A shareholder and director in the firm’s Tulsa office, Davis represents clients as a member of the firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Litigation & Trial, and Product Liability Practice Groups. With more than 27 years of experience in the courtroom, Davis represents businesses and individuals throughout Oklahoma in state and federal courts. A seasoned litigator and mediator, Davis is Oklahoma’s only active paraplegic trial attorney.

Davis is a former federal law clerk, serves as an Adjunct Settlement Conference Judge, is a member of the Committee on Local Rules and Court Operations, and is a former member of the Admissions and Grievances Committee for the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Davis received his Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He graduated cum laude from Oral Roberts University (ORU) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, and holds a Master of Arts in Biblical Literature as well as a Master of Education in Applied Linguistics from ORU.

About Crowe & Dunlevy

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Crowe & Dunlevy is celebrating its 120th year as a regional leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies. Offering comprehensive transactional, litigation, and dispute resolution services, we work with diverse clientele to meet challenging legal objectives. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Dallas and Houston, the firm offers counsel in 30 practice areas. For more information, visit crowedunlevy.com.

##

Mark S. Christian
Crowe & Dunlevy
+1 405-235-7700
mark.christian@crowedunlevy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

J. Christopher Davis Named to National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Law, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mark S. Christian
Crowe & Dunlevy
+1 405-235-7700 mark.christian@crowedunlevy.com
Company/Organization
CROWE & DUNLEVY
324 N. ROBINSON AVE., STE: 100
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma, 73102
United States
+1 405-239-6691
Visit Newsroom
About

For more than a century, Crowe & Dunlevy has provided comprehensive legal services to clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies across the nation and the world. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas, the firm offers counsel in nearly 30 practice areas. Our clients benefit from high quality, efficient solutions at reasonable costs and enjoy access to attorneys with in-depth experience who provide a comprehensive approach to their legal needs.

Crowe & Dunlevy Website

More From This Author
J. Christopher Davis Named to National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals
Staine named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under Hot List
Crowe & Dunlevy Tops U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” State Tier 1 Rankings
View All Stories From This Author