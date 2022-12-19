J. Christopher Davis Named to National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

J. Christopher Davis

Crowe & Dunlevy attorney joins NADN; America’s foremost professional organization for experienced mediators and arbitrators.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy attorney J. Christopher Davis has been inducted into the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN).

NADN is America’s foremost professional organization for experienced mediators and arbitrators practicing in the field of civil & commercial conflict resolution. Membership is by invitation only and requires a minimum of 200 successful mediations.

“This is a tremendous honor for Chris,” said Roger A. Stong, Crowe & Dunlevy’s president and CEO. “Chris has been very active in alternative dispute resolution, in addition to his trial practice, and well-deserves this recognition.”

A shareholder and director in the firm’s Tulsa office, Davis represents clients as a member of the firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Litigation & Trial, and Product Liability Practice Groups. With more than 27 years of experience in the courtroom, Davis represents businesses and individuals throughout Oklahoma in state and federal courts. A seasoned litigator and mediator, Davis is Oklahoma’s only active paraplegic trial attorney.

Davis is a former federal law clerk, serves as an Adjunct Settlement Conference Judge, is a member of the Committee on Local Rules and Court Operations, and is a former member of the Admissions and Grievances Committee for the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Davis received his Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He graduated cum laude from Oral Roberts University (ORU) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, and holds a Master of Arts in Biblical Literature as well as a Master of Education in Applied Linguistics from ORU.

