Staine named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under Hot List

Crowe & Dunlevy attorney honored for 5th time

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy is pleased to announce that Benchmark Litigation has named Dallas attorney Christopher M. Staine to its annual 40 & Under Hot List 2022.*

Staine’s inclusion on the list is his fifth consecutive year to receive the distinction.

Staine is a shareholder and VP of Administration in the firm’s Dallas office. As a member of the firm’s litigation department, Staine’s trial practice focuses in the areas of commercial, bankruptcy, banking, creditor’s rights, and oil and gas disputes. A champion of diversity and inclusion, Staine also serves as chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee and is actively involved in many of the firm’s diversity initiatives at the national and local levels.

Staine earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Benchmark Litigation.

