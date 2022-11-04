Staine named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under Hot List

Photo of Christopher Staine

Christopher Staine

Crowe & Dunlevy Logo

Crowe & Dunlevy attorney honored for 5th time

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy is pleased to announce that Benchmark Litigation has named Dallas attorney Christopher M. Staine to its annual 40 & Under Hot List 2022.*

Staine’s inclusion on the list is his fifth consecutive year to receive the distinction.

Staine is a shareholder and VP of Administration in the firm’s Dallas office. As a member of the firm’s litigation department, Staine’s trial practice focuses in the areas of commercial, bankruptcy, banking, creditor’s rights, and oil and gas disputes. A champion of diversity and inclusion, Staine also serves as chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee and is actively involved in many of the firm’s diversity initiatives at the national and local levels.

Staine earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Benchmark Litigation.

About Crowe & Dunlevy

For 120 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has been a leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for businesses and individuals. Crowe & Dunlevy offers comprehensive transactional and litigation services from early mediation to complex commercial litigation to alternative dispute resolution. Through our 30 practice groups, we work with diverse clientele and industries to achieve the most challenging legal objectives and solve our client’s complex legal issues. For more information, visit crowedunlevy.com.

Crowe & Dunlevy is the exclusive member firm in Oklahoma for Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 125+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit lexmundi.com.

##

Mark S. Christian
Crowe & Dunlevy
+1 405-235-7700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Staine named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under Hot List

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mark S. Christian
Crowe & Dunlevy
+1 405-235-7700
Company/Organization
CROWE & DUNLEVY
324 N. ROBINSON AVE., STE: 100
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma, 73102
United States
+1 405-239-6691
Visit Newsroom
About

For more than a century, Crowe & Dunlevy has provided comprehensive legal services to clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies across the nation and the world. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas, the firm offers counsel in nearly 30 practice areas. Our clients benefit from high quality, efficient solutions at reasonable costs and enjoy access to attorneys with in-depth experience who provide a comprehensive approach to their legal needs.

Crowe & Dunlevy Website

More From This Author
Staine named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under Hot List
Crowe & Dunlevy Tops U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” State Tier 1 Rankings
Super Lawyers Recognizes 38 Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys
View All Stories From This Author