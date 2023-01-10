DruvStar Announces Expansion Plans, Enters into Agreement with Trilogy Group
Expanding its services, footprint and visibility in the tribal gaming and healthcare industries nationwideLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, a Las Vegas-based company specializing in data and cyber security announced its plan to expand its services, footprint and visibility in the tribal gaming and healthcare industries nationwide. The company has engaged with Trilogy Group, a woman-owned company whose principals’ combined experience in the gaming industry and business totals more than half a century.
“DruvStar has been fortunate to find early success in tribal nations and takes its role in cyber-defense seriously. The Trilogy Group has unmatched credentials and insight into the needs of tribal communities. Together, DruvStar and Trilogy will help our clients be better prepared to operate their businesses while protecting against the dangers in cybersecurity,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, DruvStar’s founder and Chief Executive Officer.
“The cyber and data security services offered by DruvStar, specifically in the gaming and healthcare industries, are especially timely and relevant today, as we see ransomware and other attacks perpetrated with greater frequency. For Trilogy Group, partnering with DruvStar is a win-win. We can introduce the company to key industry leaders throughout both Indian County and the industry, where DruvStar can offer much-needed protection against data breaches and cyber-attacks,” said Valerie Spicer, founding partner at Trilogy Group.
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions.
With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business.
About Trilogy Group
Launched in 2017 with founding partners who possess over 50 years of combined experience in governmental affairs, business, economic development and Tribal gaming, Trilogy is uniquely positioned to leverage business driven solutions to advance the efforts of Tribes and business entities alike. Trilogy group operates out of Chandler, AZ, and Oklahoma City, OK.
Viral Patel
DruvStar
+17027698778
