Solifi and Codat partner to offer integrated informed insights

Seamlessly automates data collection, standardization, and analysis through integration of Codat technology with Solifi’s ABL solution.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced its newest technology partnership with Codat to make it easier for asset-based lending (ABL) firms to make smarter, faster, and actionable credit decisions. Using pre-built APIs, Codat enables consented business data from small- and medium-sized business (SMB) banking, accounting, and commerce platforms to integrate into operational systems in real time. This allows customers to optimize business operations, streamline processes, and make informed decisions, securely and accurately.

“We are excited to partner with Codat to provide a seamless online experience for our customers and their borrowers,” says Solifi Chief Product Officer Bill Noel. “Together with Solifi’s ABL SaaS solution, automating this process and connecting disparate systems retrieves insights in real time to help ABL customers make faster and more informed decisions.”

Obtaining real-time collateral information and reporting is a common challenge for ABL lenders, who require accurate and up-to-date accounts receivable and inventory balances, as well as periodic balance sheet and profit and loss information (P&L) to make effective credit decisions and to ensure covenant compliance. Currently, much of this process is manual and not standardized, leading to slow turnaround, outdated data, and incomplete information.

Partnering with Codat using prebuilt APIs, ABL lenders can effortlessly retrieve real-time accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory, and P&L activity directly from the borrower’s online accounting package. This seamless reporting ensures the lender has the latest, most accurate, and secure views into collateral value, covenant compliance, and the overall borrower’s financial strength.

“Our partnership will enable Solifi’s customers to automate the collection, standardization, and analysis of the data needed for underwriting,” says Philip Low, head of partnerships, Codat. “With very little heavy lifting, Codat’s API will integrate systems and empower ABL lenders with access to actionable insights so that they can make fully informed lending decisions, reduce risk, and ultimately increase profitability.”

Solifi's secure and scalable ABL SaaS-based solution on our open finance platform that improves the customer experience, increases risk-management capabilities, and streamlines ABL finance business operations.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.