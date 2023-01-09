Skandinavisk brings The DO Lectures to Copenhagen this summer, June 10-11th
The DO Lectures have been described as 'TED meets Burning Man meets Where the Wild Things Are'. DO Copenhagen is the first-ever city DO, with a Scandi twist.
At Skandinavisk, we want to inspire the world to live a little more Scandinavian, and we’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary, so what better way to do so than bring The DO Lectures to Copenhagen.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skandinavisk, the independent Scandinavian sensory brand, announces partnership with the world-renowned ideas festival, The DO Lectures, for the first-ever city DO in the heart of Copenhagen this coming summer.
— Shaun Russell, founder, Skandinavisk
The DO Lectures is a legendary ideas festival and encouragement network based in Cardigan, West Wales, and run by David & Clare Hieatt. It has been described as 'TED meets Burning Man meets Where the Wild Things Are', with previous speakers including Sir Tim Berners Lee, Tina Roth Eisenberg aka SwissMiss, Colin Greenwood of Radiohead, prolific podcaster and author Tim Ferriss, and many more. The DO Lectures has been running for 12 years and has previously spawned similar spin-off events in Californian wine country and the Australian outback, but never in a city. Until now.
The Copenhagen event, from June 9-11th, will be the first ever city DO, mixing the original concept with a Scandinavian line-up of sensory themes including urban communities, sustainable living, harmony with nature, and extreme adventure. This Scandi twist was conceived by Skandinavisk founder, and former DO Wales guest and contributor, Shaun Russell.
“At Skandinavisk, we’ve always wanted to inspire the world to live a little more Scandinavian, and we’d just celebrated our 10-year anniversary, when my Creative Director, Line Krüger, and I started discussing how to turn our sensory Scandinavian stories into an immersive physical event whose footprint could go on to travel even further. After both falling in love with the inclusive thinking behind The DO Lectures, and getting to know David and Clare in the process, we proposed we bring DO to Copenhagen and they agreed without hesitation” said Shaun.
DO Copenhagen will take place in Skandinavisk’s secret courtyard, off a quiet street by a canal in central Copenhagen, and neatly sandwiched between the Danish parliament (‘Borgen’), the Danish National Museum, the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek art museum and the lights of the Tivoli Gardens.
The Copenhagen event will offer guests the opportunity to listen to meaningful personal stories, savour Nordic cuisine, experience learning sessions that will take them on a journey through the senses, and enjoy a sense of Scandinavia running through it all. Speakers include DO founder David Hieatt along with a stellar cast of Scandinavian and international explorers, authors, designers, chefs, creatives, entrepreneurs and mermaids. The talks will be recorded and shared at thedolectures.com/talks for anyone to experience free of charge.
DO Copenhagen is ideal for: Scandiphiles and those interested in Scandinavian culture, food and lifestyle; green living advocates seeking inspiration; entrepreneurs and change-makers looking for new business models and ways of thinking; curious travellers who also want to visit 3 Days of Design or experience the World Architecture Capital of 2023; or simply midsummer, hygge and happiness junkies.
Seats are limited to a maximum of 80, and tickets will go on sale at the end of January via https://www.skandinavisk.com/en-dk/do-copenhagen.html. A limited number of press tickets are available. Please enquire via press@skandinavisk.com
To find out more about the Copenhagen event, visit skandinavisk.com/do-copenhagen
To find out more about The Do Lectures, visit thedolectures.com/
About Skandinavisk
Skandinavisk was started by a curious English chap, Shaun, who fell in love with a blonde Scandinavian gardener and never left. He was joined by a second English emigrant, Gerry, who shared his love for Scandinavia, and a Danish designer, Line, who captured their combined experiences and translated it all into our distinctive design DNA.
Founded in 2012, our home and body fragrance collections are inspired by over 20 years of travels across the Nordic region. We create subtle, refined scents based on aspects of Scandinavia we consider to be precious to the inhabitants and exotic to the outside world, and we blend them with colour, symbols and a single local word rich with meaning to create unique impressions of Scandinavia.
Living Scandinavian is not just which part of the world you come from, it’s also how you think, how you treat others and the nature that surrounds you, and what you treasure. We believe a more Scandinavian approach to life offers a blueprint for a better future in a world that’s forgetting how to listen to quieter voices.
In 2019, Skandinavisk became a Certified B Corporation, meeting the highest standards of social and environmental impact. In 2022, Shaun was elected Chair of the Supervisory Board of the B Corp Beauty Coalition, a collective action initiative of more than fifty B Corps worldwide committed to working together to improve the sustainability standards of the beauty industry.
