Skandinavisk brings The DO Lectures to Copenhagen this summer, June 10-11th

Skandinavisk's secret courtyard Experience DO Copenhagen in Denmark's cosy capital DO Copenhagen logo

The DO Lectures have been described as 'TED meets Burning Man meets Where the Wild Things Are'. DO Copenhagen is the first-ever city DO, with a Scandi twist.

At Skandinavisk, we want to inspire the world to live a little more Scandinavian, and we’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary, so what better way to do so than bring The DO Lectures to Copenhagen.” — Shaun Russell, founder, Skandinavisk