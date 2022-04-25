B Corp Beauty Coalition. Announcement of Chair & Supervisory Board
“We march under the banner ‘B Beauty’, and we aim to broaden the meaning of beauty itself, from one focused on the self, to one where the protection of the beauty of nature is held just as important”.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaun Russell, the founder of Skandinavisk, has been elected as Chair of the Supervisory Board of The B Corp Beauty Coalition. He is joined by ten other progressive B Corp leaders as the voting members of the Supervisory Board. The board sets ambitious objectives for their collective action initiative.
The B Corp Beauty Coalition now consists of over 40 Certified B Corporations working in the beauty industry across five continents. The Supervisory Board will be responsible for directing the progress of the current working groups, defining future priorities and initiatives, and publishing the outcomes of the Coalition’s work.
“We march under the banner ‘B Beauty’, and we aim to broaden the meaning of beauty itself, from one focused on the self, to one where the protection of the beauty of nature is held just as important,” said Shaun. “On behalf of all twelve voting members of the Supervisory Board of the B Corp Beauty Coalition, we now proudly take up the torch and commit ourselves to work together to share best practices, pioneer innovation, publish outcomes, and change the beauty industry for good.”
The Coalition initiated three working groups at the start of the year in the areas of ingredient sourcing, greener logistics and responsible packaging, and is already making progress in defining a series of tools, guidance and performance criteria that will benefit the beauty industry as a whole.
Later in the summer, a series of white papers will be published with their initial findings.
The members of the board are:
• Shaun Russell, founder of Skandinavisk (Chair)
• Jayn Sterland, Managing Director of Weleda UK
• Anthony Molet, CEO of Davines
• Niki Schilling, Director of Innovation & Sustainability at Rituals
• Jean-Paul Berthomé, CEO of Laboratoires Expanscience
• Mimi Chien, Assistant General Manager & Chief Sustainability Officer at AROMASE & juliArt
• Jo-Anne Chidley, founder of BeautyKitchen
• Benoit Doithier, CEO of Antica Erboristeria
• Amanda Winwood, founder of Made for Life Organics
• Shane Price, founder & CEO of Green Circle Salons
• Christopher Davis, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at The Body Shop
• Non-voting board member representing B Lab is Paolo Braguzzi, founding member of the B Corp Beauty Coalition
To read the B Corp Beauty Coalition manifesto and to discover its members, please visit bcorpbeauty.org.
For media inquiries, including interview requests, please email contact@bcorpbeauty.org
Information on Certified B Corporations:
Certified B Corporations are a new kind of business that balances purpose with profit. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. B Corps represent a community of leaders, driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. To find out more visit bcorporation.eu; bcorporation.net
