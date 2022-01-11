Introducing 'B Beauty'- Beauty B Corps Form Coalition to Improve Social & Environmental Practises of the Beauty Industry
26 B Corps from 3 Continents Form Coalition to Improve the Social and Environmental Practises of the Beauty Industry and Raise Public Awareness.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty six leading Certified B Corporations across eight countries and three continents have formed a new coalition seeking to improve the sustainability standards of the beauty industry by creating the B Corp Beauty Coalition. The coalition’s mission is to enable collaboration and exchange between companies; identify and share better practices, implement improvement actions and publish their outcomes; help beauty customers more easily navigate the category; and to influence the beauty industry to trigger broader changes which can ultimately improve its social and environmental footprint. The coalition’s vision is to deliver ‘beauty for good’.
“As Certified B Corporations meeting the highest standards of social and environmental impact, we have become increasingly uncomfortable with the social and environmental footprint of the beauty industry and concluded our respective solo efforts to enable positive change can be enhanced through a partnership of mutual commitment. So, we have decided to form a coalition to leverage our combined strengths and deliver tangible benefits to beauty customers, communities, and the planet we share” explains Davide Bollati, President of Davines, founding member of the B Corp Beauty Coalition.
“Specifically, we commit to invest our time and efforts to improve four key issues that affect everyone and everything: ingredient sourcing and sustainability; greener logistics; packaging responsibility; consistent and clear external messaging that customers can understand and trust. Work has already started, and we will be welcoming more certified B Corps to add their talent and contribution as we gather momentum.” adds Shaun Russell, founder of Skandinavisk, and a co-founding member of the B Corp Beauty Coalition.
Kara Peck, Senior Director of Strategy & Partnerships for B Lab US/Canada, the non-profit organization behind the B Corp certification method, says: "It is so heartening to see these visionary B Corps joining forces to create the B Corp Beauty Coalition and to share their knowledge and best practices with one another and the world. With the business sector uniquely culpable for much of the negative impacts of climate change and the systemic inequities we face today, this type of innovative collaboration is exactly what the world needs from business. The work of the Coalition is going to greatly accelerate the beauty and personal care industry’s – and our economy's - shift to a just, regenerative, zero-carbon future."
Katie Hill, Executive Director for B Lab Europe added: "The B Corp Beauty Coalition brings together B Corps from all across the globe in the beauty and cosmetics industries to tackle common challenges, such as responsible packaging and green supply chains. Yet this work has relevance and reach for well beyond their own industry, as it fundamentally addresses the broader purpose of businesses to tackle complex issues. B Lab Europe sees this proactive leadership of the individuals in B Corps as paving the way for many others in different industries to follow suit: Indeed, the B Corp movement is built on the premise that changing the way business operates to benefit people and the planet is achievable when working together!”
Read the B Corp Beauty Coalition manifesto and learn more about its members at bcorpbeauty.org
Information on Certified B Corporations:
Certified B Corporations are a new kind of business that balance purpose with profit. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. B Corps represent a community of leaders, driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.
