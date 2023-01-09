In2Adventure announces the launch of their new Event App

Event App showing various screens Event App home screen Event App digital race pack

In2Adventure are proud to announce the launch of their new Event App. The app ushers in the next generation of innovation for In2Adventure events.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In2Adventure in collaboration with My Robot Monkey are proud to announce the launch of their new Event App. Available for download on both Apple and Google, the app ushers in the next generation of innovation for In2Adventure events.

Developed with the goal of enhancing participant experience the app offers:

- A full suite of event information in athletes hands;

- Targeted, engaging and timely communication and updates; with participants and spectators receiving information that is relevant and important to them when they need it;

- Pre-event education and support to assist athletes and spectators to prepare for events;

- Access to exclusive offers and opportunities for app account holders; and

- On course safety information and reporting.

Robyn Lazenby, event director at In2Adventure events told us that

“we are so excited for the launch of the new In2Adventure app as it represents the opportunity to further enhance the experience for athletes, spectators and visitors.

It’s so great to see the fruition of a lot of hard work, especially from Gav and the team at My Robot Monkey who have put their heart and soul into this project, for which we will be eternally grateful.

We can’t wait for athletes to get it in their hands, and how fitting that the app will launch in the Snowy Mountains in the year when we’re celebrating 10 years in this beautiful location.”

Robyn also told us that the app

“represents key opportunities for partners to further connect with the off road adventure community in a very targeted and engaging way, which is a bonus for both athletes and partners.”

Gavin Flannery head of the team from My Robot Monkey who were behind the development of the app told us

“We were super excited to commence designing and developing such an extensive, purposeful and visually creative cross-platform App.

We wanted to focus on the ease of navigation and the ability for users to find the exact information in mind in a few simple clicks.”

Gavin mentions that he is extremely proud to be able to bring this custom project to life for the team at In2Adventure.

Links to download the app are included below and users including athletes, spectators and visitors are encouraged to download the app and set up preferences on their account.

Having an account enables the user to receive targeted communications relevant to them and their event. It also enables athletes to send emergency communications during the event including messages and live locations.

For further information about the app and upcoming In2Adventure events please visit the links below:

- Download the In2Adventure App for Apple https://apps.apple.com/au/app/in2adventure/id6444321063

- Download the In2Adventure App for Google https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.au.in2adventure&pli=1

- Visit In2Adventure here: https://in2adventure.com.au/

- Check out In2Adventure events here: https://in2adventure.com.au/events/

About Snowies MTB Festival

Discover Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains as the Snowies MTB Festival takes riders on a high country, action packed 5 stages across 3 days. Scheduled one week before the national champs in Thredbo, this is your chance to discover more of the iconic riding in the Snowies including the Stage 3 Snowies Legends Descent, a 39.5k roller coaster ride along the iconic Thredbo Valley Track (TVT) on closed trails.

Snowies Mountain Bike Festival is sanctioned by AusCycling as a Silver National Cup race it includes two unique course options with the 114k Wild Brumby and 75k Brumby. The Wild Brumby includes all of the epic riding for which the Snowy Mountains is famous including Thredbo's Ricochet trails, the beauty of Lake Crackenback Resort trails PLUS an awe-inspiring descent from Thredbo to Gaden on the Snowy Legends Descent, traversing the banks of the Thredbo River on the iconic Thredbo Valley Track (TVT). And for those looking to enjoy the riding in the Snowy Mountains minus the more technical riding the Brumby Course is the perfect option.

For more information visit Snowies MTB here: https://in2adventure.com.au/event/snowies-mountain-bike-festival/

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For fourteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series welcomes participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX here: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/

About Trail Run Australia

Trail Run Australia is Australia’s Home Grown Trail Running series and takes runners to some of the most iconic and stunning destinations in this spectacular land down under. It challenges participants to get off road and take on a challenge against mother nature in some of the most demanding and diverse terrain that the country has to offer.

From stunning beaches to historic goldfields, remote rocky outcrops and rich rainforests, all the way to the iconic Snowy Mountains. Trail Run Australia inspires runners to tread the path less travelled in this wild and beautiful land.

All festivals include a:

- Half Marathon;

- 10-12km;

- 5-6km; and

- Free Kids Mud Rats Events

The series finale also includes the UTRA70k Ultra and TRA42.2k Marathon in Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains.

For more information visit Trail Run Australia here: https://www.trailrunaustralia.com.au/

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here: https://in2adventure.com.au/

It's Adventure in your Hands!