Queensland’s Sunshine Coast to host the 2022/23 Australian Cross Triathlon Championships

In breaking news, Triathlon Australia have announced Queensland’s Sunshine Coast is set to host the Australian Cross Triathlon Championships in October 2022.

LANDSBOROUGH, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This has been announced off the back of the advice that the Townsville Triathlon Festival is not able to host the Championship for the 2022/23 season. Although unfortunate that the Townsville event is not able to go ahead, the good news is that there will be an Australian Championships this season. In2Adventure are thrilled to be working with Triathlon Australia to deliver the event before the 31 January 2023 cut-off date; and even more excited that it will be hosted on the Sunshine Coast TreX course which promises a world class experience for national championship contenders.

The 2022/23 Australian Cross Triathlon Championships will take place on Saturday 22nd October 2022 in Landsborough in the heart of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. Courses include Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser, Dirt Kids, Duathlon and AquaBike, so there’s something on offer for those chasing a national championship title as well as those of all ages and abilities who are looking for some off-road action in this picturesque destination.

Based on the banks of spectacular Ewen Maddock dam the course showcases the very best of the Sunshine Coast hinterland with its stunning waterways, rainforest trails and fern-filled bushland. The course includes some of the best fast and flowing single track mountain bike trails, and gritty off-road running trails found anywhere in Australia.

Economic Development portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray congratulated IN2ADVENTURE on securing the prestigious national sporting event for the Sunshine Coast region.

“This is yet another example of our natural assets and national parks on the Sunshine Coast being recognised on a national scale”, said Cr O’Pray.

“We are proud to welcome athletes from across the country to our beautiful region – where they can enjoy all that the Sunshine Coast has to offer – a place to stay and play, as well as compete”.

Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival

The Australian Cross Triathlon Championships will be an integral part of the Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival which includes a full weekend of Off Road Action with TreX Cross Triathlon on Saturday and Trail Run Australia Sunshine Coast on Sunday, offering athletes of all levels the opportunity to discover the captivating hinterland terrain of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Qld Dirt Master Challenge

Participants also have the option to take on the Qld Dirt Master Challenge. To be crowned Dirt Master or Dirt Mistress Qld athletes will take on TreX Cross Triathlon and Saturday and Trail Run Australia on Sunday with the aim to record the fastest cumulative time across the festival. There is also a Mini Dirt Master and Junior Dirt Dude challenge for our younger athletes.

More Information

The Queensland Government, via Tourism and Events Queensland, is proud to support the Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival which features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar. Queensland, just the place to experience Australia’s best live events.

Full details about the 2022/23 Australian Championships can be found here:

 Visit TreX Sunshine Coast and Australian National Championships: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/event/sunshine-coast/

 Enter TreX Sunshine Coast: https://in2adventure.com.au/choose-event/?festival=sunshine-coast

 Visit Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival: https://in2adventure.com.au/events/sunshine-coast-multisport-festival/

 Visit Triathlon Australia: https://www.triathlon.org.au/Home.htm

 Visit Trail Run Australia Sunshine Coast: https://www.trailrunaustralia.com.au/event/sunshine-coast/

 Visit Sunshine Coast: https://www.visitsunshinecoast.com/whats-on

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For fourteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series welcomes participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX here: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/all-events/

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here: https://in2adventure.com.au/events/

