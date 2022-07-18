TreX Port Stephens to host the Triathlon NSW State Championships and World Champs Qualifier

Swim - MTB - Trail Run Off-road triathlon for everyone Tomaree Trail Run, Port Stephens

In breaking news, Triathlon New South Wales have announced that Port Stephens on the Hunter Coast is set to host the NSW Cross Tri Champs in September 2022.

PORT STEPHENS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In2Adventure are thrilled to be working with Triathlon NSW, Destination NSW and the Port Stephens Council to deliver this showcase event which promises a world class course for state championship contenders. The event will also be a qualification round for athletes looking to secure a place in the Australian team at the Age Group Multisport World Championships in Ibiza, Spain.

The 2022/23 NSW Cross Triathlon State Championships will take place on Saturday 17th September 2022. Based in Port Stephens on the Fingal Bay foreshore the area boasts some of Australia’s most spectacular beaches and scenic, rugged coastlines offering the perfect backdrop for an action-packed off-road state championship.

TreX takes the traditional format of triathlon and mixes it with a huge helping of heart, guts, dirt and off-road action. The challenge is as much with mother nature as it is against other athletes.

Mayor Ryan Palmer congratulated In2Adventure on securing the prestigious state sporting event for the Port Stephens region.

“Port Stephens is the perfect location for the TreX Cross Triathlon – with spectacular waterways, stunning sand dunes, coastal walks and national parks - our environment will provide a race course that’s tough but a real adventure.

We love hosting events like the TreX Cross Triathlon – it’s not only great for our community, it’s great for our economy. By just being here, competitors and their families are supporting our local businesses.

We look forward to welcoming all to this amazing part of the world and wish the competitors the best of luck in securing a place at the championships in Spain.”

NSW State Championships contenders will tackle a challenging 1,000m swim in beautiful Fingal Bay, followed by 29kms of heart pumping XC (Cross Country) mountain biking in Tomaree National Park, and then finishing off with an 8km trail run traversing the expansive coastal vistas that Port Stephens is famed for. The event also includes sprint, junior, teaser, dirt kids, duathlon and aquabike courses so there’s something on offer for all ages and abilities.

Port Stephens MultiSport Festival

The NSW Cross Triathlon State Championships is an integral part of the Port Stephens MultiSport Festival which includes a full weekend of Off Road Action with TreX Cross Triathlon on Saturday and Trail Run Australia Tomaree on Sunday, offering athletes of all levels the opportunity to discover this unique coastal paradise.

Port Stephens Dirt Master Challenge

Participants also have the option to take on the Port Stephens Dirt Master Challenge. To be crowned Dirt Master or Dirt Mistress athletes will compete in TreX Cross Triathlon on Saturday and Trail Run Australia on Sunday with the aim to record the fastest cumulative time across the festival. There is also a Mini Dirt Master and Junior Dirt Dude challenge for our younger athletes.

More Information

The Port Stephens Multisport Festival is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For fourteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series welcomes participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX here: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/all-events/

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here: https://in2adventure.com.au/events/

In2Adventure 2022/23 Events

17 Sep 2022 TreX Port Stephens, NSW

18 Sep 2022 Trail Run Australia Tomaree, Port Stephens, NSW

22 Oct 2022 TreX Sunshine Coast | Australian Champs, Sunshine Coast, Qld

23 Oct 2022 Trail Run Australia Sunshine Coast, Qld

3-5 Feb 2023 Snowies MTB Festival, Snowy Mtns, NSW

24 Feb 2023 Trail Run Australia Snowy Mountains Ultra, NSW

25 Feb 2023 Trail Run Australia Snowy Mtns, NSW

26 Feb 2023 TreX Snowy Mountains, NSW

22 Apr 2023 TreX Championships, Sunshine Coast, Qld

23 Apr 2023 Sunshine Coast MTB Festival, Qld

