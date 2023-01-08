Submit Release
Williston Barracks / MV Crash - Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

  

 

CASE#: 23A1000153                                               

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

 

STATION: Williston Barracks                                    

 

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2023 at approximately 0107 hours 

 

STREET: 4405 Shelburne Road  

 

TOWN: Shelburne  

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7 

 

WEATHER: Clear 

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

  

 

VEHICLE #1 

 

OPERATOR: Tyler Partyka   

 

AGE: 30 

 

SEAT BELT? No 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Criminal DLS, Leaving Scene Of An Accident, Eluding A Police Officer, Negligent Operation, Violation Conditions Of Release

 

  

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002 

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota 

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage

 

INJURIES: N/A   

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Emily Jimenez  

 

AGE: 32

 

SEAT BELT? Yes 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001 

 

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda 

 

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Rear End Damage 

 

INJURIES: N/A   

 

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 




SUMMARY OF CRASH

 

  

 

On January 8th, 2022, at approximately 0107 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck. Troopers arrived on scene and observed heavy rear end damage to one passenger vehicle. Inside the vehicle was one female operator and three children. 

 

 

Troopers were advised that the truck had left the scene. While on scene, Troopers observed the truck that fled from the crash drive by at a high rate of speed.

 

 

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle eluded at high rate of speed. A "Be on the lookout" was issued to local law enforcement agencies for a vehicle with heavy front-end damage. Troopers along with the Winooski Police Department were able to locate the vehicle again and initiate a traffic stop on Route 15 in front of St. Michaels College.

 

 

Troopers identified the operator as Tyler Partyka (30) of Milton. While speaking with Partyka, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Partyka was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI,

 

Criminal DLS, Leaving Scene Of An Accident, Eluding A Police Officer, Negligent Operation and Violation Conditions Of Release. At the conclusion of processing, Partyka was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 26, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

Vermont State Police was assisted by Winooski Police Department, Colchester Police Department, Censor Security and Shelburne Rescue. Anytime Towing and Central Service assisted in transporting the vehicles involved in the crash.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023 0830 hours         

 

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA   

 

BAIL: NA

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


Williston Barracks / MV Crash - Multiple Charges

