Williston Barracks / MV Crash - Multiple Charges
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1000153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2023 at approximately 0107 hours
STREET: 4405 Shelburne Road
TOWN: Shelburne
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Partyka
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Criminal DLS, Leaving Scene Of An Accident, Eluding A Police Officer, Negligent Operation, Violation Conditions Of Release
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Emily Jimenez
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Rear End Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 8th, 2022, at approximately 0107 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck. Troopers arrived on scene and observed heavy rear end damage to one passenger vehicle. Inside the vehicle was one female operator and three children.
Troopers were advised that the truck had left the scene. While on scene, Troopers observed the truck that fled from the crash drive by at a high rate of speed.
Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle eluded at high rate of speed. A "Be on the lookout" was issued to local law enforcement agencies for a vehicle with heavy front-end damage. Troopers along with the Winooski Police Department were able to locate the vehicle again and initiate a traffic stop on Route 15 in front of St. Michaels College.
Troopers identified the operator as Tyler Partyka (30) of Milton. While speaking with Partyka, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Partyka was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI,
Vermont State Police was assisted by Winooski Police Department, Colchester Police Department, Censor Security and Shelburne Rescue. Anytime Towing and Central Service assisted in transporting the vehicles involved in the crash.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
