Williston Barracks / MV Crash - Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1000153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2023 at approximately 0107 hours

STREET: 4405 Shelburne Road

TOWN: Shelburne

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Partyka

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Criminal DLS, Leaving Scene Of An Accident, Eluding A Police Officer, Negligent Operation, Violation Conditions Of Release

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Emily Jimenez

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Rear End Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A













SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 8th, 2022, at approximately 0107 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck. Troopers arrived on scene and observed heavy rear end damage to one passenger vehicle. Inside the vehicle was one female operator and three children.

Troopers were advised that the truck had left the scene. While on scene, Troopers observed the truck that fled from the crash drive by at a high rate of speed.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle eluded at high rate of speed. A "Be on the lookout" was issued to local law enforcement agencies for a vehicle with heavy front-end damage. Troopers along with the Winooski Police Department were able to locate the vehicle again and initiate a traffic stop on Route 15 in front of St. Michaels College.

Troopers identified the operator as Tyler Partyka (30) of Milton. While speaking with Partyka, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Partyka was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI, Criminal DLS, Leaving Scene Of An Accident, Eluding A Police Officer, Negligent Operation and Violation Conditions Of Release. At the conclusion of processing, Partyka was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 26, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

Vermont State Police was assisted by Winooski Police Department, Colchester Police Department, Censor Security and Shelburne Rescue. Anytime Towing and Central Service assisted in transporting the vehicles involved in the crash.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.