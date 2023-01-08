Submit Release
23A5000144/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#:  23A5000144                            

 

TROOPER: Connor                                                     STATION: Derby           

           

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/8/23

 

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 14, Irasburg, VT

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Marie Simpson                AGE: 36      SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Nissan Titan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front End

 

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Anita Brown                     AGE: 72      SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2005 Nissan Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear End

 

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

WEATHER: Sunny, clear

ROAD COND: wet

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Irasburg FD, and Orleans EMS responded to VT RT 14 in Irasburg for a two vehicle crash.  Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 collided with the back of Vehicle #2 as it was turning into a private driveway.  Both operators were transported for suspected, non-life threatening injuries.

 

           

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

23A5000144/ Crash

