23A5000144/ Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5000144
TROOPER: Connor STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/8/23
LOCATION (specific): VT RT 14, Irasburg, VT
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Marie Simpson AGE: 36 SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Nissan Titan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front End
VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Anita Brown AGE: 72 SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2005 Nissan Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear End
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
WEATHER: Sunny, clear
ROAD COND: wet
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Irasburg FD, and Orleans EMS responded to VT RT 14 in Irasburg for a two vehicle crash. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 collided with the back of Vehicle #2 as it was turning into a private driveway. Both operators were transported for suspected, non-life threatening injuries.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881