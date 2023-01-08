23A5000144/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5000144

TROOPER: Connor STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/8/23

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 14, Irasburg, VT

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Marie Simpson AGE: 36 SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Nissan Titan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front End

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Anita Brown AGE: 72 SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2005 Nissan Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear End

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

WEATHER: Sunny, clear

ROAD COND: wet

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Irasburg FD, and Orleans EMS responded to VT RT 14 in Irasburg for a two vehicle crash. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 collided with the back of Vehicle #2 as it was turning into a private driveway. Both operators were transported for suspected, non-life threatening injuries.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881