Music 4 Humans and L'Ecole de Denver Partner to Offer Top After School Music Programs in Denver
Two Leading Education Organizations Come Together to Provide Unique Opportunities for Musical Growth and Cultural Enrichment
L'ecole de Denver shares our commitment to inclusivity and cultural enrichment, making this partnership a perfect match. I can't wait to see what our students will achieve together.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music 4 Humans, a leading online music school, is pleased to announce a partnership with L'ecole de Denver, a French immersion private school in Denver, to offer after-school music programs. This partnership combines the musical expertise of Music 4 Humans with the French immersion education offered by L'ecole de Denver, providing a unique and enriching opportunity for students to develop their artistic skills.
These programs will provide students with the opportunity to learn a variety of instruments and develop their musical skills in a supportive and enriching environment, all while immersing themselves in the French language and culture.
L'ecole de Denver is a French private school offering a bilingual program for Pre-K through Middle School students. The program blends the French and American systems' curriculum requirements and pedagogical approaches with native-speaking faculty creating rich academic environments for a diverse, international student body.
Students at L'ecole de Denver learn to speak, read, and write in French and English and are exposed to two cultures, allowing them to think, feel, and act from two perspectives. As a result, the school aims to develop "enlightened" students who are well-informed, well-rounded, responsible, and compassionate and can create and connect to a world filled with possibilities. The benefits of the bilingual program include agile minds, open hearts, and bright futures.
One of the classes offered as part of the after-school music program is a band class for middle school students. In this class, students will learn to master their instruments, play together as an ensemble, and develop stage presence. They will also have the opportunity to explore the technical aspects of recording, learn how to set up a recording studio, use recording software, and produce high-quality tracks. The final project for this class will be a live concert and recording of a studio-quality song.
Louis Racicot, the founder of Music 4 Humans, is a professional musician with extensive touring experience. "I am thrilled to be working with L'ecole de Denver on these after-school music programs. At Music 4 Humans, our mission is to make music education accessible to everyone and celebrate the strength and beauty of diversity through music. L'ecole de Denver shares this commitment to inclusivity and cultural enrichment, making this partnership a perfect match. I can't wait to see what our students will achieve together."
The partnership between Music 4 Humans and L'ecole de Denver is a great fit. Both organizations are committed to providing high-quality education and fostering a love of the French language and culture. They are thrilled to be able to bring these programs to the Denver community and look forward to helping even more students discover the joy and benefits of music.
For more information about the after-school music programs, don't hesitate to contact Music 4 Humans or L'ecole de Denver directly at https://ecoledenver.com/
