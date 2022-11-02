The New Music 4 Humans Hangouts Connects Live Industry Leaders with Their Community
Music 4 Humans launches its New Hangouts to empower its community with a new way to Discuss music, share a drink, laugh, and link with music industry leaders.
I want to inspire self-taught musicians who feel a career in music is unattainable. It is essential for me that music is easily accessible for all, regardless of experience, age, or gender.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week Music 4 Humans, the online music lessons platform, is announcing the launch of its brand-new concept, "The Music 4 Humans Hangouts". The hangouts are set to debut on November 11th, 2022, and will consist of live-stream conversations on designated topics hosted by the Bassist influencer Leyla Sneary. Anyone interested in music can join for Free as a spectator or participate in the exchanges.
— Leyla Sneary
After beginning the teaching service in January 2022, Louis-Pier Racicot is gearing up to grow the company into new outlets. With much anticipation for its debut, Music 4 Humans is looking forward to offering a new way for music lovers to discuss, share a drink, learn, laugh, and link with music industry leaders.
Leyla Sneary is a British Indian bassist and Instagram influencer. The talented 21-year-old artist started playing bass guitar in 2020 during the pandemic. She has had an impressive start in her professional music endeavor. Sneary has quickly made a name for herself by making her talent shine with her groovy bass performance videos on Instagram. The skillful bassist shares her inspiring learning journey with her growing tens of thousands of followers on Instagram @leylamusic. Leyla also recently joined Music 4 Humans team and is featured to teach live 1-1 lessons on the platform indefinitely.
Music 4 Human's dedication is to provide aspiring musicians with the world's best music education. The recent alliance with bassist Leyla Sneary grows its devotion to its community by empowering them with a new way to connect and learn with music industry leaders. Furthermore, this partnership aspires to facilitate connections and collaborations between musicians worldwide.
Leyla, a devotee of sharing her passion for music, expresses her excitement for the chance to be hosting the Hangouts. "I want to inspire self-taught musicians who feel a career in the music industry is unattainable. It is essential for me that music is easily accessible for all, regardless of experience, age, or gender."
The founder of Music 4 Humans, Louis Racicot, is thrilled about the partnership. He said: "Leyla has a unique talent, she's a musician in her soul, and her passion for music is exceptionally engaging. She is the best host we could have hoped for at the Music 4 Humans Hangouts".
For further information about upcoming Hangouts, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-music-4-humans-hangouts-tickets-460112648317
Learn more about Leyla Sneary at https://music4humans.com/leyla-sneary/.
Follow Leyla on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/leylasmusic/
