Music 4 Humans Partners With Micheal Fisher To Provide Free Violin Lessons On Social Media
Online music lessons platform Music 4 Humans have announced a partnership with professional Violinist, and Social Media Influencer, Michael Fisher.
This partnership will make classical music education more accessible to the young generation and encourage people to chase their musical dreams no matter the adversities.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Fisher is Music 4 Humans' newest Brand Ambassador. He will work with the company's creative team to produce a series of free Violin lessons videos available on social media. He is also part of the Music 4 Humans teacher roster and is available indefinitely for 1-1 online violin lessons. The partnership is among the company's latest outreach strategies. Growing their community's interest in music diversity and inspiring young musicians to pursue their dreams is what they strive to do.
— Louis-Pier Racicot
A classical violinist passionate about fitness, well-being, and sharing his love for music, Michael Fisher entirely represents Music 4 Humans' essence. He began playing at age four, and with the support of his family, he chased his dream to become a professional musician. As a result, Michael won multiple awards, is now a student at the New England Conservatory of Music, and grew an impressive 50k+ followers on Instagram.
Music 4 Human is an online music education platform dedicated to assisting aspiring musicians receive the best learning experience from world-class music teachers. The recent collaboration with violinist Michael Fisher demonstrates its commitment to creating a firm foundation for the future of classical music. This partnership aspires to make classical music education more accessible and inspire young musicians to discover the classical music world.
Michael, a believer in vicarious learning, expresses his excitement for the chance to be a part of the program. "My definition of success is to inspire others to develop themselves further, and their craft. Teaching allows me to inspire, and Music 4 humans allows me to teach.".
The founder of Music 4 Humans, Louis Racicot, is excited about the partnership. He said: "Michael's passion for his craft inspired me! This partnership will make classical music education more accessible to the young generation and encourage people to chase their musical dreams no matter the adversities".
For further information, visit https://Music4humans.com. Learn more about Michael Fisher at https://music4humans.com/michael-fisher/. Follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/michaelfisherviolin/.
Louis-Pier Racicot
Music 4 Humans
+1 720-607-5318
louis.pier.racicot@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Music 4 Humans - Learn Music Together, Worldwide