India Australia Trade Agreement – Kalkine’s perspective
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalkine Group of entities (Kalkine) is pleased with the India Australia Economic and Cooperation Trade Agreement coming into force recently. India and Australia, both share a deep camaraderie and friendship, spanning over several decades and have actively nurtured this bond to drive engagement, collaboration and strengthening the connection between the rich cultural diaspora of communities from both nations. Kalkine thanks both the Indian & Australian Governments for further strengthening their commercial ties and is confident that the present free trade agreement will further bolster as well as pole-vault the Indo-Australian landscape.
To give some background about Kalkine, we are a family-owned business born in Australia with a focus on customer care via our information services; and by virtue of our operations, we have a capability and support office in India. This aligns well with the bilateral relationship, on the economic, entrepreneurial, and technological fronts, between said nations. Interestingly, our CEO Mr. Kunal Sawhney has been shortlisted as one of the finalists for a renowned India Australian business award, recently.
Kalkine was started with the goal to provide general information to public that enables them to navigate through complex stock markets. Mr. Sawhney established the firm in Australia in 2014 with the aim of offering diverse products encompassing research and analytics for financial empowerment of its customers and audience in general. Kalkine is a tech-enabled business that produces general information that relies upon our extensive data science led research. Our analysis is supported by financial and other data using Kalkine’ s proprietary technology. Today, Kalkine has its footprints in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and United States. It’s media entity, Kalkine Media, launched in Australia in 2018, has recently expanded to Europe, China, the UAE, amongst others.
About Our Operations -
Kalkine is a customer centric business that provides general stock and stock market related information. What started out as a humble one-man army in 2014, has today proudly grown to a 500+ staff approximately. We ardently stay up to date with our internal and external company processes and constantly review our staff communications in order to provide better outcomes and customer experience. We have carved out our processes and products with requisite quality standards, and we exude respect and support for our customer base. Providing world class customer experience has been Kalkine’s top priority, and we always strive to maintain the highest policy standards. While it is rare that we find a customer’s expectation are not as per our policy standards, which we must admit can happen, we have processes in place to act promptly to restore and assure our customers. We continuously strive within the AFSL laws and guidelines, to help our customers consider how they can use our general information services in their decision making. We do not provide individual or specific advice.
We encourage customers to refer to our products and general information provided therein while looking at financial markets. In case of any enhanced customer support requirement or non-routine customer dialogue, our immediate response is to act appropriately and promptly to improve our customer’s journey through an agreed upon outcome. Our customer testimonials can be accessed at the following address: https://kalkine.com.au/user-testimonial to have a better understanding of our customer journey.
Kalkine acknowledges that the ACMA enforcement action has been a learning curve for us that has helped us reaffirm and fine-tune our policy practices and conduct rules that comply with our spam and do not call register obligations.
To give some more perspective, all major operations of Kalkine Pty Ltd (AFSL: 425376) and other group entities are provided and supported by our Indian entity i.e., Kalkine Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Our Indian-entity can be considered as one of the torch bearers for the India-Australia cooperation agreements that aims to strengthening the ties between the countries through its business operations.
Further, the Indian entity ably provides the necessary expertise to balance out all the time zones while following the necessary jurisdictional regulations.
Kalkine with new innovative products in pipeline and exploring jurisdictions to expand our footprints at global level. We remain committed to enhancing our customer satisfaction by using the latest technology and with the help of robust internal processes.
Honey Kukreja Bhargava
Honey Kukreja Bhargava
