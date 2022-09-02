Kalkine Group to launch “Kal-Edtech+” as a natural extension to their tech-focused group
Kalkine Group is set to launch their new online education technology platform, Kal-Edtech+SYDNEY, NSW 2000, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalkine Group understands the power of education and the potential of technology in shaping learning and development. Against this backdrop, the group has added one more vertical to its technology-focused business enterprise. The division, Kalkine Education Technologies Pty. Ltd., is set to be launched in September 2022, with the intent of filling unaddressed voids that exist in the learning sector.
Kalkine Group has announced the launch of their new online education technology platform, Kal-Edtech+, to fill the learning gap in finance, markets, economy, and emerging technologies.
The platform is a part of the new business vertical, Kalkine Education Technologies Pty. Ltd., that will leverage tech-driven courses to reshape learning and development in today’s fast-paced environment. The division’s goal is to simplify complex concepts on finance, markets, and other domains.
What does Kal-Edtech+ offer?
Kal-Edtech+ has a repository of courses on varied subjects and topics. These have been designed to increase the conceptual skills of learners on relevant topics such as markets, investment, blockchain, corporate finance, technical analysis and so on.
The course modules are categorized as basic, moderate, and advanced. The basic modules stress on fundamentals while the advanced modules cover complex aspects of different courses.
The courses are easy to understand and designed to keep learners hooked.
The focus of Kal-Edtech+ is on high-quality content and accuracy. The platform aims to become a one-stop shop for different learning needs.
Diversification
Edtech is an organic opportunity for Kalkine Group to extend its tech-focused business both in terms of market expansion and revenue growth.
Kalkine Education Technologies Pty. Ltd. is a brainchild of the same team that made Kalkine Group a name to reckon with in advisory, research, and media.
About Kalkine
Kalkine Education Technologies Pty. Ltd. is an authorized representative of Kalkine Pty. Ltd. (ABN 34154808312; AFSL No. 425376), which is a diversified technology-oriented firm and a leader in independent equity research.
Honey Bhargava
Kalkine Group
+91 95600 58223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other