Kalkine Media presents Invest Nest Webinar - Australia’s Transformation Champions: Insights from 2 Industry Innovators
Get insights from Kalkine Media’s valued clients and Australia’s transformation champions on September 29th at 12:30 PM AEST.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post the pandemic, governments across the world are plagued with two major issues, i.e., containing cost escalation and providing a conducive environment for creating more jobs.
For modern day businesses to stay relevant under such macro headwinds, it is crucial to find solutions that help their customers save cost and get their work done in a short turnaround time. Meet two Australian companies that have found the magic ingredient to alleviate their end customer pain points by focusing on fool proof execution.
Get insights from Kalkine Media’s valued clients and Australia’s transformation champions - CEO of Renovator Store Scott Pendlebury and Founder & Director of Superior People Recruitment Graham Wynn in the Invest Nest Webinar on September 29th at 12:30 PM AEST.
Renovator Store is fast emerging as a one-stop shop for Aussies for all kinds of fixtures and fittings. Homeowners and renovators can buy ultra-trendy and high-quality home improvement items from the digital store at much fairer pricing. The home renovation products listed on the digital store include kitchen accessories, bathroom tapware and fixtures, storage solutions, in-wall cables, door hardware, and lighting. Also, exclusive collection from designer houses and prominent brands is available on the store.
A prominent name in Australia’s recruitment services industry, Superior People Recruitment offers the most reliable solutions. The 100%-Australian owned and operated firm helps organisations find the best candidate for their business. It is driven by the mission to help businesses build a strong workforce and address key challenges that they face while recruiting candidates.
