Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, January 7 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reads as follows:

“Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

It is with great pleasure that I convey to you and the fraternal people of Kazakhstan our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of a significant event in the recent history of Tajik-Kazakh relations - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states.

The Tajik side highly appreciates the results that our countries have achieved during this time in strengthening and expanding their friendly ties. In this regard, a reliable legal framework and effective mechanisms for regulating interstate interaction have been created. It is gratifying that our cooperation relations, based on this solid foundation and on the unshakable principles of mutual respect, trust and strategic partnership, are today developing at a high pace in all areas.

I am confident that, in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples, we will continue to jointly strive to raise practical mutually beneficial cooperation to a higher level.

With all my heart I wish you, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, good health and great success in your state activities, and peace, sustainable progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Kazakhstan.”

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, states the following:

“Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Over the past years, our countries have built multifaceted and mutually beneficial interstate ties, which are invariably strengthened in the spirit of a true strategic partnership.

This is evidenced by an open and trusting dialogue at all levels, the dynamic development of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the successful interaction of the two countries in the international arena.

Opening a new milestone in the annals of bilateral relations, I reaffirm my readiness to work closely with you to bring Kazakh-Tajik cooperation to a higher level.

I wish you, dear Emomali Sharipovich, further success in responsible state activities, prosperity and welfare to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”