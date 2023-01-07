Isha Farha Quraishy set a record again by becoming the first candidate from UAE at Mrs. UAE United Nations

Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy is Mrs. Universe 2019 Solidarity, Philanthropist, International Speaker, Metaverse and Web 3.0 Evangelist, Artist, and Actress.

DUBAI, UAE, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isha Farha Quraishy, an accomplished entrepreneur and technology expert, will represent the UAE at the Mrs. UAE United Nations pageant, marking the first time in the history of the United Arab Emirates that a candidate has represented the country at the United Nations.

Not only is Isha the first candidate from the UAE and the Middle East to participate in the Mrs. Universe pageant, but she is also an accomplished entrepreneur and technology expert specializing in the Metaverse. In addition to her professional pursuits, Isha is also a dedicated philanthropist and social volunteer, working to improve the lives of those in need.

Isha's impressive list includes a Doctorate Degree, an ambassadorship from the Diplomatic Mission for Global Peace, and the Excellency title of "Her." She is also an international inspirational speaker and the only celebrity tech host in the region, inspiring women and corporations with her knowledge and experience.

In addition to her participation in the Mrs. UAE United Nations pageant, Isha is also involved in several upcoming campaigns and activities, including efforts to educate and empower people of determination through technology, an international pageant show for people of determination, and women in tech drive. She is also focused on developing ed-tech solutions for special needs.

Isha's talents and passions extend beyond the world of business and technology. She is also a skilled artist and professional dancer and has done lead roles in Hollywood and upcoming Bollywood projects. She is also a media personality and is currently the subject of a series of 30 artworks by celebrated artist Koushal Choudhary, a unique and impressive achievement in the art world called - Isha Connected.

"I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to represent my country at the United Nations through my participation in the Mrs. UAE United Nations pageant. Throughout my journey, I have been dedicated to using my talents and passions to make a positive impact in a variety of fields, including technology, art, film, and philanthropy. I am excited to continue this work and make a difference on a global scale through my participation in this prestigious event.” says Isha.

Isha's unique versatility and success in various fields, including technology, fashion, art, film, social causes, and public speaking, make her a truly one-of-a-kind individual and an inspiration to us all. We are proud to support her participation in the Mrs. UAE United Nations pageant and look forward to her continued success and impact.

About Isha Farha Quraishy

