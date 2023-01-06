Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 8
PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 8
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
95
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, STEFANO, DUSH,
VOGEL, J. WARD, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, ROTHMAN AND BAKER,
JANUARY 6, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for
use of farm vehicle plates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1344(a)(3) of Title 75 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1344. Use of farm vehicle plates.
(a) General rule.--A truck or truck tractor bearing farm
vehicle registration plates shall be used exclusively upon a
farm or farms owned or operated by the registrant of the vehicle
or upon highways between:
* * *
(3) Such a farm or farms and a place of business or
place of residence for the purpose of buying or selling
agricultural commodities or supplies[.], regardless of
whether the vehicle is operated by the registrant of the
vehicle or an employee of the registrant of the vehicle.
