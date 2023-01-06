Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 8

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 8

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

95

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, STEFANO, DUSH,

VOGEL, J. WARD, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, ROTHMAN AND BAKER,

JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for

use of farm vehicle plates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1344(a)(3) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1344. Use of farm vehicle plates.

(a) General rule.--A truck or truck tractor bearing farm

vehicle registration plates shall be used exclusively upon a

farm or farms owned or operated by the registrant of the vehicle

or upon highways between:

* * *

(3) Such a farm or farms and a place of business or

place of residence for the purpose of buying or selling

agricultural commodities or supplies[.], regardless of

whether the vehicle is operated by the registrant of the

vehicle or an employee of the registrant of the vehicle.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18