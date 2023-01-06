Senate Bill 121 Printer's Number 11
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA
AND K. WARD, JANUARY 6, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions, providing for restrictions
on appropriations; and making a repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 105. Restrictions on appropriations.
(a) Motor License Fund.--
(1) The appropriations to the Pennsylvania State Police
from the Motor License Fund shall be as follows:
(i) For fiscal year 2023-2024, the total amount of
the appropriation shall not exceed $250,000,000.
(ii) For fiscal year 2024-2025, the total amount of
the appropriation shall not exceed $200,000,000.
(iii) For fiscal year 2025-2026, the total amount of
the appropriation shall not exceed $150,000,000.
(iv) For fiscal year 2026-2027, the total amount of
