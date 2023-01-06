Senate Bill 121 Printer's Number 11

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 11

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

121

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA

AND K. WARD, JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions, providing for restrictions

on appropriations; and making a repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 105. Restrictions on appropriations.

(a) Motor License Fund.--

(1) The appropriations to the Pennsylvania State Police

from the Motor License Fund shall be as follows:

(i) For fiscal year 2023-2024, the total amount of

the appropriation shall not exceed $250,000,000.

(ii) For fiscal year 2024-2025, the total amount of

the appropriation shall not exceed $200,000,000.

(iii) For fiscal year 2025-2026, the total amount of

the appropriation shall not exceed $150,000,000.

(iv) For fiscal year 2026-2027, the total amount of

