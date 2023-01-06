Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,705 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 121 Printer's Number 11

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 11

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

121

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA

AND K. WARD, JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions, providing for restrictions

on appropriations; and making a repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 105. Restrictions on appropriations.

(a) Motor License Fund.--

(1) The appropriations to the Pennsylvania State Police

from the Motor License Fund shall be as follows:

(i) For fiscal year 2023-2024, the total amount of

the appropriation shall not exceed $250,000,000.

(ii) For fiscal year 2024-2025, the total amount of

the appropriation shall not exceed $200,000,000.

(iii) For fiscal year 2025-2026, the total amount of

the appropriation shall not exceed $150,000,000.

(iv) For fiscal year 2026-2027, the total amount of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 121 Printer's Number 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.