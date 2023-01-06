Senate Bill 84 Printer's Number 10

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 10

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

84

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, STREET, DUSH, MARTIN AND

J. WARD, JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in professional employees, repealing

provisions relating to religious garb, insignia, etc.,

prohibited and penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1112 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

repealed:

[Section 1112. Religious Garb, Insignia, etc., Prohibited;

Penalty.--(a) That no teacher in any public school shall wear

in said school or while engaged in the performance of his duty

as such teacher any dress, mark, emblem or insignia indicating

the fact that such teacher is a member or adherent of any

religious order, sect or denomination.

(b) Any teacher employed in any of the public schools of

this Commonwealth, who violates the provisions of this section,

