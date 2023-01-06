Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,705 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 84 Printer's Number 10

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 10

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

84

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, STREET, DUSH, MARTIN AND

J. WARD, JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in professional employees, repealing

provisions relating to religious garb, insignia, etc.,

prohibited and penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1112 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

repealed:

[Section 1112. Religious Garb, Insignia, etc., Prohibited;

Penalty.--(a) That no teacher in any public school shall wear

in said school or while engaged in the performance of his duty

as such teacher any dress, mark, emblem or insignia indicating

the fact that such teacher is a member or adherent of any

religious order, sect or denomination.

(b) Any teacher employed in any of the public schools of

this Commonwealth, who violates the provisions of this section,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 84 Printer's Number 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.