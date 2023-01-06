Senate Bill 84 Printer's Number 10
PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 10
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
84
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, STREET, DUSH, MARTIN AND
J. WARD, JANUARY 6, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in professional employees, repealing
provisions relating to religious garb, insignia, etc.,
prohibited and penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1112 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
repealed:
[Section 1112. Religious Garb, Insignia, etc., Prohibited;
Penalty.--(a) That no teacher in any public school shall wear
in said school or while engaged in the performance of his duty
as such teacher any dress, mark, emblem or insignia indicating
the fact that such teacher is a member or adherent of any
religious order, sect or denomination.
(b) Any teacher employed in any of the public schools of
this Commonwealth, who violates the provisions of this section,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20