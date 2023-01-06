Submit Release
Senate Bill 122 Printer's Number 12

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 12

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

122

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 45701, carrying

Pennsylvania Route 403 over the Conemaugh River between

Johnstown City and West Taylor Township, Cambria County, as

the Captain Raymond W. Callahan, Jr., Memorial Bridge;

designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8574, carrying

State Route 1021 over Clearfield Creek between Reade Township

and White Township, Cambria County, as the CPL Reid Rex Ross

3 BT 26 Marine Reg. Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge,

identified as Bridge Key 56008, carrying Pennsylvania Route

403 over Stonycreek River in Johnstown City, Cambria County,

as the Sgt. John C. Alaimo Memorial Bridge; designating a

bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8444, carrying US Route 219

over Pennsylvania Route 56, also known as Scalp Avenue, in

Richland Township, Cambria County, as the PFC Stanley Albert

Stys Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as

Bridge Key 8547, located on State Route 1002, Cambria

Township, Cambria County, as the PFC Cyril T. Yeckley

Memorial Bridge; and making repeals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Captain Raymond W. Callahan, Jr., Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Captain Raymond W. Callahan, Jr., was born September

11, 1946.

(2) Captain Callahan graduated from Greater Johnstown

