Senate Bill 122 Printer's Number 12
PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 12
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
122
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, JANUARY 6, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 45701, carrying
Pennsylvania Route 403 over the Conemaugh River between
Johnstown City and West Taylor Township, Cambria County, as
the Captain Raymond W. Callahan, Jr., Memorial Bridge;
designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8574, carrying
State Route 1021 over Clearfield Creek between Reade Township
and White Township, Cambria County, as the CPL Reid Rex Ross
3 BT 26 Marine Reg. Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge,
identified as Bridge Key 56008, carrying Pennsylvania Route
403 over Stonycreek River in Johnstown City, Cambria County,
as the Sgt. John C. Alaimo Memorial Bridge; designating a
bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8444, carrying US Route 219
over Pennsylvania Route 56, also known as Scalp Avenue, in
Richland Township, Cambria County, as the PFC Stanley Albert
Stys Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as
Bridge Key 8547, located on State Route 1002, Cambria
Township, Cambria County, as the PFC Cyril T. Yeckley
Memorial Bridge; and making repeals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Captain Raymond W. Callahan, Jr., Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Captain Raymond W. Callahan, Jr., was born September
11, 1946.
(2) Captain Callahan graduated from Greater Johnstown
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26