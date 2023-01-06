Senate Bill 35 Printer's Number 13

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 13

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing

for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "average wholesale price" in

section 9002 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended to read:

§ 9002. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Average wholesale price." The average wholesale price of

all taxable liquid fuels and fuels, excluding the Federal excise

tax and all liquid fuels taxes, shall be as follows:

(1) After December 31, 2013, and before January 1, 2015,

the average wholesale price shall be $1.87 per gallon.

