Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,643 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 35 Printer's Number 13

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 13

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

35

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, MASTRIANO, BAKER,

PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, ROTHMAN AND STEFANO,

JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing

for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "average wholesale price" in

section 9002 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended to read:

§ 9002. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Average wholesale price." The average wholesale price of

all taxable liquid fuels and fuels, excluding the Federal excise

tax and all liquid fuels taxes, shall be as follows:

(1) After December 31, 2013, and before January 1, 2015,

the average wholesale price shall be $1.87 per gallon.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 35 Printer's Number 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.