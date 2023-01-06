Senate Bill 35 Printer's Number 13
PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 13
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
35
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, MASTRIANO, BAKER,
PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, ROTHMAN AND STEFANO,
JANUARY 6, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing
for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "average wholesale price" in
section 9002 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended to read:
§ 9002. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Average wholesale price." The average wholesale price of
all taxable liquid fuels and fuels, excluding the Federal excise
tax and all liquid fuels taxes, shall be as follows:
(1) After December 31, 2013, and before January 1, 2015,
the average wholesale price shall be $1.87 per gallon.
