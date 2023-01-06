Senate Bill 1 Printer's Number 14
PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2022-1
PRINTER'S NO. 14
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT,
PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, BAKER, ARGALL, BROOKS,
BROWN, COLEMAN, DiSANTO, DUSH, FARRY, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON,
LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, REGAN, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN,
STEFANO, VOGEL AND YAW, JANUARY 6, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 6, 2023
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for qualifications of
electors.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 1 of Article VII be amended to read:
§ 1. Qualifications of electors.
(a) Every citizen 21 years of age, possessing the following
qualifications, shall be entitled to vote at all elections
subject, however, to such laws requiring and regulating the
registration of electors as the General Assembly may enact.
1. He or she shall have been a citizen of the United States
at least one month.
2. He or she shall have resided in the State 90 days
