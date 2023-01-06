Senate Bill 1 Printer's Number 14

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2022-1

PRINTER'S NO. 14

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT,

PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, BAKER, ARGALL, BROOKS,

BROWN, COLEMAN, DiSANTO, DUSH, FARRY, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON,

LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, REGAN, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN,

STEFANO, VOGEL AND YAW, JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 6, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for qualifications of

electors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 1 of Article VII be amended to read:

§ 1. Qualifications of electors.

(a) Every citizen 21 years of age, possessing the following

qualifications, shall be entitled to vote at all elections

subject, however, to such laws requiring and regulating the

registration of electors as the General Assembly may enact.

1. He or she shall have been a citizen of the United States

at least one month.

2. He or she shall have resided in the State 90 days

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16