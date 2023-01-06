Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,596 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1 Printer's Number 14

PENNSYLVANIA, January 6 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2022-1

PRINTER'S NO. 14

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT,

PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, BAKER, ARGALL, BROOKS,

BROWN, COLEMAN, DiSANTO, DUSH, FARRY, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON,

LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, REGAN, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN,

STEFANO, VOGEL AND YAW, JANUARY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 6, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for qualifications of

electors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 1 of Article VII be amended to read:

§ 1. Qualifications of electors.

(a) Every citizen 21 years of age, possessing the following

qualifications, shall be entitled to vote at all elections

subject, however, to such laws requiring and regulating the

registration of electors as the General Assembly may enact.

1. He or she shall have been a citizen of the United States

at least one month.

2. He or she shall have resided in the State 90 days

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

You just read:

Senate Bill 1 Printer's Number 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.