VCCI calls for fewer inspections for vehicle energy consumption

HÀ NỘI — There should be a limit on the number of inspections performed a year for energy consumption of electric, hybrid cars and motorbikes, said the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

The inspections, while necessary to ensure manufacturers report accurately vehicles' energy consumption as required by the authorities, could interfere with their day-to-day operations.

The chamber also had a quibble about how accurate manufacturers' reports must be as they said there were still contradictory clauses in a draft energy consumption law, soon to take effect nationwide.

On one hand, current regulations require manufacturers' to modify and publish their vehicles' energy consumption in cases where previous reports were not in line with inspectors' calculations.

On the other hand, the law allows a 4 per cent margin (lower or higher than the manufacturers' reported figure). The chamber raised a question on whether figures within this margin are considered inaccurate and therefore, may require a modification on the manufacturers' part. The chamber stressed the importance of being consistent and eliminating contradictory clauses to ensure there wouldn't be complications during implementation.

"We understand the need to inspect manufacturers but numerous inspections within a short time span will negatively affect their operations," said VCCI in a statement made public.

The chamber proposed the number of inspections per year shall not exceed two with a schedule published in advance on government websites.

VCCI stressed it is the manufacturers' duty to report to the authorities modifications to the energy consumption rating of their products.

Meanwhile, the chamber demanded that the law clearly define technical terms and establish a protocol for manufacturers to follow.

The draft law, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Transport, will require all electric and hybrid cars with 7-9 seats and motorbikes to have an energy consumption rating, to be labelled and published before being sold.

"Given the rising popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles in recent years, it's time to implement a system to monitor their energy consumption, which is in line with the government's directives regarding the use of electric and hybrid vehicles," said the transport ministry. VNS