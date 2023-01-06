Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Nueces River Authority

TEXAS, January 6 - January 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elizabeth Perez Aliseda, O.D. and Ross Cansino and reappointed Allan Bloxom, III to the Nueces River Authority for terms set to expire February 1, 2027. The Authority administers the control, employment, and conservation of the waters of the Nueces River Basin, forestation and reforestation, groundwater, storm water floodwater, water quality control, solid waste, and parks and recreational facilities.

Elizabeth Perez Aliseda, O.D. of Beeville is an optometrist and a member of the Texas Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association. She is the former president of the Coastal Bend College Foundation and the Beeville Rotary Club. Aliseda received a Bachelor of Science from University of Houston and a Doctor of Optometry from Inter American University of Puerto Rico, School of Optometry.

Ross Cansino of George West is a technical consultant for SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions. He is a past member of American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Additionally, he volunteers as a deacon and trustee for First Baptist Church George West and is a board member for Live Oak County Airport Board. Cansino received a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University.

Allan P. Bloxsom, III of Uvalde is president of Fort Apache Energy, Inc. and Drilling Risk Management, Inc. and has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He is a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors. Bloxsom attended Houston Baptist University and The University of Texas at Austin.

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Nueces River Authority

