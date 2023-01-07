Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000107
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/06/23 at 1548 hours
LOCATION: Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Richard Haldane
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic violence incident in Washington which occurred on 12/25/22. Subsequent investigation revealed that Richard Haldane had assaulted family members. While Haldane was being taken into custody, he resisted arrest. Haldane was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in the Orange County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 01/09/2023.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/09/2023 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191