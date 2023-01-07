Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A3000107

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/06/23 at 1548 hours

LOCATION: Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Richard Haldane

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a domestic violence incident in Washington which occurred on 12/25/22. Subsequent investigation revealed that Richard Haldane had assaulted family members. While Haldane was being taken into custody, he resisted arrest. Haldane was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in the Orange County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 01/09/2023.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/09/2023 at 1300 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

