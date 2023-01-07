Shaftsbury Barracks - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3000093
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: January 6, 2023 / 2033 hours
STREET: Route 7A
TOWN: Sunderland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Red Mountain Rd
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David G. Lacroix
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Unknown - believed to be non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: SVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a male who was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home in Arlington. Troopers began checking the immediate area and quickly located the vehicle on Route 7A just north of Red Mountain Rd in the town of Sunderland.
The vehicle was overturned and came to a position of uncontrolled rest on its driver side after rolling approximately 2 times, in a group of trees. Troopers made contact with the operator, who was alert and breathing.
Due to damage and positioning of the vehicle there was entrapment. Arlington Fire and Arlington Rescue responded and assisted on scene removing the male from the vehicle and rendering aid.
The male was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.