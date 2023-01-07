Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B3000093                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury                                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: January 6, 2023 / 2033 hours

STREET: Route 7A

TOWN: Sunderland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Red Mountain Rd

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David G. Lacroix

AGE: 72 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Unknown - believed to be non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a male who was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home in Arlington. Troopers began checking the immediate area and quickly located the vehicle on Route 7A just north of Red Mountain Rd in the town of Sunderland.

 

The vehicle was overturned and came to a position of uncontrolled rest on its driver side after rolling approximately 2 times, in a group of trees. Troopers made contact with the operator, who was alert and breathing.

 

Due to damage and positioning of the vehicle there was entrapment. Arlington Fire and Arlington Rescue responded and assisted on scene removing the male from the vehicle and rendering aid.

             

The male was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

 

Shaftsbury Barracks - Crash

