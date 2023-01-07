Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,784 in the last 365 days.

Construction at Morelos Dam Scheduled to Begin

YUMA, Ariz. – U.S Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) U.S. Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction next week to close gaps in the border barrier near the Morelos Dam.

Last Spring, DHS announced the Yuma Morelos Dam Project, to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project.  The project includes areas along the Colorado River that contained temporary infrastructure put in place by the State of Arizona.  CBP is scheduled to begin mobilizing for construction next week and the project is anticipated for completion in Summer 2023.  This project will be funded with DHS’s Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations and will address operational impacts, as well as immediate life and safety risks.

The gap closures will tie into already existing infrastructure in the area.  The U.S. Border Patrol has a tremendous partnership with the State of Arizona and will continue to work collaboratively to expand its deployments of infrastructure, technology, and personnel. 

Due to the proximity to the Morelos Dam and the swift moving Colorado River, this area presents safety and life hazard risks for migrants trying to illegally cross into the United States where there is a risk of drownings and injuries from falls.  This area also poses a life and safety risk to U.S. Border Patrol agents, our local law enforcement partners, and other first responders responding to incidents in this area.

U.S. Border Patrol agents will continue to respond to illegal cross border activity and make arrests in accordance with federal law across Yuma Sector. 

“The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel.  “Yuma Sector is dedicated to working with our state, local, and tribal counterparts to ensure a multi layered approach to secure our nation’s borders and protect our local community.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Construction at Morelos Dam Scheduled to Begin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.