Attorney General Mark Vargo announces Formation of Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 6, 2023

CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced today that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry of overlapping jurisdictions that can create headaches for law enforcement officials.

“Sometimes when a criminal crosses a boundary, the information law enforcement needs doesn’t cross as well,” said Vargo, who will co-chair the commission when he returns to his elected position of Pennington County State’s Attorney. “Working better together we can make a difference and make our state safer.”

The commission hopes to identify straightforward ideas to foster trust between agencies that can be implemented without requiring new legislation. The commission will make recommendations to the Attorney General as well as to tribal authorities and starts from a firm position that no ideas that infringe on tribal sovereignty will be considered.

“This work is long overdue,” said Joe Brings Plenty, a commission member who sits on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Council and formerly served as CRST Police Chief. “There are many places in the state where our law enforcement agencies work well together but, sadly, there are places where the levels of trust and cooperation are not robust. Hopefully with this commission we can start a new era in South Dakota.”

The commission plans to convene in February and establish a timeline for presenting recommendations to the Attorney General and tribal authorities.

Members of the Attorney General’s Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission:

Mark Vargo

Co-Chair

Pennington County State’s Attorney

Tatewin Means

Co-Chair

Executive Director, Thunder Valley Development Corp.

Former OST Attorney General

Zach Pahlke

Tripp County State’s Attorney

Tucker Amiotte

Jackson County Sheriff

Cheryl Bogue

Assistant City Attorney, City of Sioux Falls

Joe Brings Plenty

Councilmember and former Chief of Police, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Don Hedrick

Chief of Police, Rapid City

Dylan Kirchmeier

Roberts County State’s Attorney

Allison Morrisette

MMIP Coordinator. Attorney General’s Office

Seth Pearman

Attorney General, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe

Shane Penfield

Perkins County State’s Attorney

Rep. Tyler Tordsen

District 14

Marty Jackley

Ex-officio

South Dakota Attorney General



