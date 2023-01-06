Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Sale of ‘The One’ Achieves Highest Price of Any Real Estate Listing in 2022

‘The One’ in Bel Air, California was among seven U.S. properties sold for $100-million-plus and the highest price of those publicly offered for sale.

While there are clear headwinds in the current real estate market, demand for the very best locations remains robust. Our 2022 results demonstrate the relevancy and power of our platform...” — Chad Roffers, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ world-record-breaking sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air, California for $141 million, the highest price ever achieved for a residence at auction, is now also the highest sale for any property listed in all of 2022.

In cooperation with listing agents Aaron Kirman of Compass and Brandon and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, the auction closed in March of last year and exceeded Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ prior world record for the highest residential price achieved at auction by nearly 50%.

“While there are clear headwinds in the current real estate market, demand for the very best locations remains robust,” commented Chad Roffers, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our 2022 results demonstrate the relevancy and power of our platform to facilitate buying and selling the finest properties worldwide.”

The firm’s 2022 performance brings Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ running-total of worldwide sales to nearly $4 billion. With activity in 34 countries to date, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions further cements its market leadership in luxury real estate auctions.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients.

Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.