Happy New Year from Genesis
06 Jan 2023
We wish you and your family a happy and healthy 2023. In the coming year, we look forward to providing you with some exciting new additions to your Genesis collection, a few of which are highlighted below.
In the coming weeks, we will be sharing news of some further upcoming releases. As always, we suggest keeping a check on our website for upcoming announcements to be among the first to register your interest.
With good wishes from all at Genesis.
Chuck D's edition of 1,200 copies worldwide comes in three different art sets, each numbered and signed by the author. The Deluxe and Collector editions are the only copies remaining and available.
'In the last six years, I've reverted back into the arts, combining all of these elements in my work, still trying to change the world. This is truly what I want to do. My deepest thanks to Genesis for giving me a place to be able to display all of this through my artwork.' - Chuck D
'First and foremost, I try to satisfy something inside myself. And if other people get it and they share in it? That's fantastic.' - Paul Weller
Definitely documents Def Leppard's story of stratospheric highs and crashing lows, one of triumph over adversity. During their 45-year history, Def Leppard have continued their streak of bestselling albums, with 12 studio albums, finding further success with every record and tour.
'We've been around each other's pain and suffering, as well as the wonderful stuff like kids and marriage. And then when we make music together it's amazing.' - Phil Collen
With their unique vocal blend and a musical approach that ranged from acoustic folk to melodic pop to classic rock, supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young created some of the most beloved songs of the Sixties and Seventies.
With an introduction by Graham Nash and presenting Henry Diltz's remarkable CSN&Y archive, Genesis is delighted to announce CSN&Y: Love the One You're With - a celebration of the band and its individual members, documented through 1,000 photographs and 34,000 words from 20 contributors.
'Henry was a part of whatever was going on at any moment. And we certainly never thought this was history when he was shooting us. We thought, "There's our friend Henry with his camera." And we trusted him.' - Graham Nash
Published in a small collector's edition of only 75 prints worldwide, each artwork is individually numbered, checked, and signed by the artist, Yusuf / Cat Stevens.
At the time of writing, reservations have been received for two-thirds of the edition. Shipping worldwide this spring, you can pre-order from this incredibly limited fine art print run here.
'Art is an aesthetic crossroads, where cultures and civilisations freely mix peacefully without borders or passports. It is the currency we use to trade with each other the fruits of our beliefs and the mysterious beauty of our faith and eternal hopes.' - Yusuf / Cat Stevens