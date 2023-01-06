Submit Release
Happy New Year from Genesis

06 Jan 2023

 

We wish you and your family a happy and healthy 2023. In the coming year, we look forward to providing you with some exciting new additions to your Genesis collection, a few of which are highlighted below.    

 

In the coming weeks, we will be sharing news of some further upcoming releases. As always, we suggest keeping a check on our website for upcoming announcements to be among the first to register your interest.    

 

With good wishes from all at Genesis.


 

 

 

The first fine art book by the groundbreaking hip hop pioneer, activist and artist, Chuck D. Featuring over 250 of his paintings, sketches and drawings, Livin' Loud includes a commentary of over 13,000 words in which Chuck D traces his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work.

Chuck D's edition of 1,200 copies worldwide comes in three different art sets, each numbered and signed by the author. The Deluxe and Collector editions are the only copies remaining and available.

 

Shipping worldwide in early 2023, there is only a limited time available to secure your copy at the pre-order price here.

'In the last six years, I've reverted back into the arts, combining all of these elements in my work, still trying to change the world. This is truly what I want to do. My deepest thanks to Genesis for giving me a place to be able to display all of this through my artwork.' - Chuck D

 


 


 

Combining a selection of over 100 lyrics from across Paul Weller's musical life, Magic: A Journal of Song proves him to be the ultimate shapeshifter: from The Jam's punk sensibilities to the genre-defying Style Council, through to a remarkable 30-year solo career.   

 

His third Genesis edition, Magic is narrated by Weller and illustrated with more than 450 photographs and pieces of ephemera throughout. A revealing commentary garnered over a series of conversations with journalist and author Dylan Jones covers the songs, the stories and inspirations behind them, and all of the 28 albums of Weller's ever-evolving musical journey.

 

Deluxe copies are fully subscribed, but a number of Collector copies remain available to pre-order. There is only a limited time to secure your copy at the pre-publication price here.

'First and foremost, I try to satisfy something inside myself. And if other people get it and they share in it? That's fantastic.' - Paul Weller

 


 

 


Definitely documents Def Leppard's story of stratospheric highs and crashing lows, one of triumph over adversity. During their 45-year history, Def Leppard have continued their streak of bestselling albums, with 12 studio albums, finding further success with every record and tour.   

 

Shipping worldwide this spring, the edition is fully subscribed. However, if you'd like to be on the waiting list in case a copy becomes available, please send an email to the team here.

 

'We've been around each other's pain and suffering, as well as the wonderful stuff like kids and marriage. And then when we make music together it's amazing.' - Phil Collen

 

 

 

 

With their unique vocal blend and a musical approach that ranged from acoustic folk to melodic pop to classic rock, supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young created some of the most beloved songs of the Sixties and Seventies.


With an introduction by Graham Nash and presenting Henry Diltz's remarkable CSN&Y archive, Genesis is delighted to announce CSN&Y: Love the One You're With - a celebration of the band and its individual members, documented through 1,000 photographs and 34,000 words from 20 contributors.

 

Shipping worldwide in June, Collector editions are now available to pre-order, there is only a limited time available to secure your copy at the pre-publication price here.

'Henry was a part of whatever was going on at any moment. And we certainly never thought this was history when he was shooting us. We thought, "There's our friend Henry with his camera." And we trusted him.' - Graham Nash

 

 


 

 

Following on from the acclaimed book, Cat Stevens: Back Beyond by Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Genesis is delighted to present the companion fine art print edition. The book's specially created cover illustration, Another Side of Time by Yusuf / Cat Stevens, is now available to own as a museum-quality print.


Published in a small collector's edition of only 75 prints worldwide, each artwork is individually numbered, checked, and signed by the artist, Yusuf / Cat Stevens.


At the time of writing, reservations have been received for two-thirds of the edition. Shipping worldwide this spring, you can pre-order from this incredibly limited fine art print run here.

'Art is an aesthetic crossroads, where cultures and civilisations freely mix peacefully without borders or passports. It is the currency we use to trade with each other the fruits of our beliefs and the mysterious beauty of our faith and eternal hopes.' - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

