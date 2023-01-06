Living Fuel Founder KC Craichy to Share Vital Health Keys at American Health & Freedom Summit
Medical practitioners and others will learn the role nutrition plays in combating the four pillars of disease.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing on his more than 25 years of medical research experience, Living Fuel founder KC Craichy will be sharing important nutritional information with leading functional medicine providers, chiropractors and the general public Saturday January 7, at the American Health & Freedom Summit. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Orlando.
Craichy is one of several special guests who will help educate practitioners and others on the latest from the field of medical research as it pertains to nutrition and other pertinent topics.
A best-selling author, Craichy’s seminar, titled Nutrity or Die, will center on the four pillars of disease and which foods are powerful enough to combat them. He will also focus on the 7 Keys to Super Health which are the foundation of his first book and his holistic approach to natural health. One of the keys Craichy discovered while researching his wife’s mysterious medical condition led to the formation of his company and the entire Living Fuel brand.
Craichy will help those in attendance find ways to incorporate a whole-food approach to nutrition in their life. They will then be empowered to take more control of their health through nutrition instead of having to rely on pharmaceutical intervention and its possible associated side effects.
More about KC Craichy:
KC Craichy is a best-selling author, health researcher, recognized expert on natural health and sports performance nutrition as well as a sought after speaker on superfood nutrition, natural, integrative and alternative medical approaches to chronic diseases. He is the of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV. More information can be found at: https://www.livingfuel.com.
###
John Marini
Living Fuel
(407) 765-8258
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter