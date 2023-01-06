Submit Release
California files suit against homeowners accused of illegally evicting a Section 8 renter

Three years after California barred property owners from discriminating against low-income renters who receive federal housing aid, state civil rights officials have filed their first suit under the law, accusing a Sacramento couple of illegally evicting a longtime tenant and destroying some of her belongings because she used government funding to pay her rent.

