Three years after California barred property owners from discriminating against low-income renters who receive federal housing aid, state civil rights officials have filed their first suit under the law, accusing a Sacramento couple of illegally evicting a longtime tenant and destroying some of her belongings because she used government funding to pay her rent.
California files suit against homeowners accused of illegally evicting a Section 8 renter
