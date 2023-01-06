HSS Announces sixteenth Annual Health for Humanity Yogathon

Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity Yogathon

A nationwide event where participants across genders, races, ethnicities, nationalities, and faiths enthusiastically join this health awareness initiative.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) announces the sixteenth annual "Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity Yogathon" or "Surya Namaskar Yajna" (SNY) event. This event will begin on January 14, 2023, and end on January 29, 2023. It is a nationwide event where participants across genders, races, ethnicities, nationalities, and faiths enthusiastically join, thus making it a truly nationwide Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) event.

Surya Namaskar is typically done to honor the Sun, and it is believed to have a number of physical and mental benefits. Suryanamaskar Yajna is a type of Yogathon involving the practice of Surya Namaskar, a series of 10 physical postures traditionally performed in sequence as a form of yoga. The practice of Surya Namaskar involves moving through a series of poses that flow together in a graceful, continuous sequence.

Since its inception in 2007, participants from 43 states have actively taken part in Yoga centers, community organizations, schools, and colleges. Regardless of individual faiths and beliefs, enthusiasts have participated and collectively performed over four million Surya Namaskars.

Acknowledging this community-wide health awareness program, community leaders and many elected officials across the nation have appreciated this initiative and encouraged their residents to participate and gain the benefits of an overall healthy lifestyle. Health for Humanity Yogathon has received numerous proclamations from American mayors, governors, US Congressmen, and US Senators. It was recognized as a part of Congressional records in 2017. Acknowledging the community benefits of this initiative, the Let's Move initiative of then First Lady Michelle Obama declared HSS as a partner in 2012.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)

HSS is a 501(c)(3) voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 230 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members. Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.