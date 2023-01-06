Global Artist Aida Murad Brings Healing Art Guided Events To Atlanta, Exhibit At Ascent Peachtree
At Start Of The MLK Day Commemorative Events In Atlanta “The Healing Of Trauma” Through Art Is "Turning Darkness Into Light"
Art should not be seen as solely a luxury object and made only for the wealthy. Art is a gift that should be accessible and used by all as a tool for inner & outer transformation.””ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the warmth of the reception in Atlanta to her art, global artist Aida Murad is coming to Atlanta to close out her exhibit with two celebratory guided events at the Ascent Peachtree. On the evening of Jan. 10th, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, Aida will hold a guided gathering on "Art, A Modern Medicine" (Ascent Peachtree Penthouse, 161 Peachtree Center Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30303). Additionally, she will guide an in-person experiential tour on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 1:00 pm of her art on exhibit at the Ascent Peachtree. The healing of trauma, using art as a tool for mental health, is a significant focus of Aida’s artistry – and one she holds as sacred. Art comes through her as a form of healing, Aida openly expresses, and she views it as an imperative – not just for some, but for everyone.
— Aida Murad
“Art should not be seen as solely a luxury object and made only for the wealthy,” Aida explains. “Art is a human gift that should be accessible and used by all. I believe art can be a tool for inner and outer transformation.”
Aida has transformed her darkness of being semi-paralyzed for four and half years into light by painting with her hands when she could no longer hold a paintbrush. Her belief: the darker the shadow, the brighter the light. In confronting her life-changing challenge, Aida had the epiphany that sickness was her shadow, and art is her light.
Acting from a space of service in healing others – and as healing for herself – Aida is becoming known for her humanitarian efforts. Having lost her grandmother during the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to return to her family in Jordan, Aida created a means for processing her grief through an art exhibit honoring grandmothers in New York City. Featured recently in Georgetown University's Health Magazine, Aida was granted the honor of becoming the first artist-in-residence exhibitor at the Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
With a similar intention to make a profound difference, Aida brought her art to Atlanta. Curated through the support of RevArt, Aida hopes to empower Atlanta's diverse cultural communities in gaining new insights into the universal need to heal -- and the role art can play in healing.
Deciding to make America her home residence, she deeply loves learning more about the people and places in her new home. Atlanta is among her first to explore deeper.
“Being an Arab, growing up in Jordan, hospitality and warmth among people is central to our culture," Aida shares. "On my first visit to Atlanta, I felt that among every person I met, which surprised me. Now that the U.S. is my home, I am excited to learn its diversity, beauty, and history, especially in Atlanta.”
Initially planned for Aug. 25, 2022 - Jan. 6, 2023, Aida's exhibit has been extended until Jan. 11, 2023. Aida is capitalizing on expanded opportunities for pivotal relationships/partnerships in both the impact and philanthropic arenas. For Aida, that includes exploring the intersection of health and wellness with art, including research opportunities.
Aida invites art enthusiasts, gallery owners, cultural stakeholders, and those in social justice, mental health, and violence prevention to her special gathering/guided tour at 1:00 pm EST on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. She sees Atlanta as a possible demonstration model of healing for the world, given its new global designation.
“My mission with art is to help people feel seen, heard, and loved,” exudes Aida. “My intention is to spread that energy through art and into people’s hearts worldwide. In the spirit of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, I invite everyone to join me on Jan. 11th with a heart full of grace -- and a soul generated by love'!"
