Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Cabinet Members Focused on Cultivating and Growing Arizona’s Economy

PHOENIX – Today, Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs announced several members of her cabinet who will be focused on growing our State’s economy, and running Government well. With a proven track record of success, and years of expertise, these are the dedicated professionals who will run State Agencies and help us build an Arizona for everyone.

“My cabinet will hit the ground running by implementing our shared economic vision for this great State,” said Governor Hobbs. “The expertise represented in this group makes me excited about the bright future we will be able to build together.”

Lisa Urias - Director of the Office of Tourism: Lisa served as Chief Program & Community Engagement Officer for the Arizona Community Foundation leading statewide community programs and overseeing the foundation impact loan funds and discretionary grantmaking. Previously she was President & CEO for Urias Communications, a nationally recognized marketing and communications agency, serving corporate, government, and large nonprofit clients. She also served as the Director of International Markets for SRP, developing a market entry strategy for SRP into the Mexican energy markets. Lisa will begin her tenure in late February.

Jennifer Toth - Director of the Department of Transportation: Jennifer has 25 years of experience in public works. She recently was the Director for the Maricopa County Department of Transportation as well as the County Engineer. Jennifer previously served as the State Engineer and Deputy Director of the Arizona Department of Transportation. She has also worked in the private sector as a transportation consultant. Jennifer holds a Bachelor’s and Master of Science in Civil Engineering.

Elizabeth Alvarado-Thorson - Director of the Department of Administration: Elizabeth Alvarado-Thorson has served as ADOA’s deputy director since 2018. Prior to that she was the State Human Resources Director, overseeing the state’s personnel system of more than 32,000 employees. A proud Arizona native, she has more than 30 years of private and public sector experience in strategic and operational leadership. Elizabeth holds a degree in Political Science from ASU and is a 2017 Flinn Brown Civic Leadership Academy Fellow.

Sandra Watson - President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority: Sandra Watson is an economic development professional with 33 years of experience in business attraction and expansion, entrepreneurship, economic policy and workforce development. She serves as President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, and oversees the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and Workforce Arizona Council. Under Ms. Watson’s leadership, the ACA has worked with over 1,100 companies that have committed to creating more than 240,000 jobs and investing over $103 billion in capital in Arizona.