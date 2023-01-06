HAVEN LIGHTING’S NEW HQ & SMART OUTDOOR LIGHTING SHOWROOM TO OPEN SUMMER 2023

Haven Lighting New Headquarters Haven Lighting Offices

Haven’s new headquarters will feature offices, an expansive training room for clients and contractors, and all their smart landscape lighting products on demo.

HEBRON, KENTUCKY, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultimate smart lighting experience has a new address. Haven Lighting is excited to announce the construction of its state-of-the-art headquarters, which will house offices, a conference room, a 6,000-foot showroom, and a 5,000-foot training room. The award-winning company will move into the new space in mid-April 2023, kicking off the next chapter of revolutionizing the landscape lighting industry with groundbreaking smart outdoor lighting.

Located in Erlanger, KY and set for completion at the end of Summer 2023, Haven's upgraded facilities are inspired by the same raw innovation and cutting-edge tech as its smart, color changing outdoor lights. In the updated HQ’s sprawling showroom, visitors will take part in demos of Haven's revolutionary residential and commercial outdoor lighting solutions, like the 9 Series Pro transformer. As one of the market’s leading-edge landscape lighting interfaces, the 9 Series Pro puts complete control and convenience at the user's fingertips. Demo participants will experience how easily the transformer can program light events and shows on demand, save their favorite settings, schedule lights to turn on and off, and more.

Haven will also provide on-site landscape lighting instruction for contractors and clients in the new headquarters’ massive training room. The space is a pitch-perfect complement to the company’s informative YouTube channel, Light Talk, where Sales Guy Rob Allison and Founder Chris McCoy share company updates and news and discuss Haven’s advancing line of lighting products.

"We are thrilled to be launching our new headquarters," said Haven Lighting CEO, Chris McCoy. "This facility will allow us to take our smart outdoor lighting solutions to the next level, offering customers products that are both smart and beautiful." To help spearhead the new era of smart outdoor lighting, the company partnered with Carrera Construction, LLC, and building management firm Lee & Associates.

Haven Lighting’s new headquarters will be located at 2691 Circleport Drive in Erlanger, KY and the showroom will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and other times by appointment.